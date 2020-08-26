Online Language Learning Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. In online language learning, the language is taught to individuals via ICT tools and digital platforms including mobile games, apps, audio & video clips and online tutoring etc. The market growth is primarily driven by low learning cost and flexibility.

The online programs for language learning are less-costlier than offline ones, and the learner is free to choose where, when and how long to practice. Moreover, surging acceptance of online platforms for language learning and presence of numerous apps which can be accessed easily, are likely to propel the growth of the market in near future. However, presence of open sources is expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Online Language Learning Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Online Language Learning Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Berlitz Languages

Linguatronics

Pearson ELT

Sanako

SANS Inc.

Dexway

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Live Lingua

Macmillan Education

Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Online Language Learning market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Online Language Learning Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Online Language Learning Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Online Language Learning Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

