Satellite communication services are the various types of service provide by the companies to the end-user, it includes satellite broadband service, mobile-satellite service, broadcasting satellite service, fixed-satellite service, and among others. Rising need for cost-effective and reliable communication coupled with the growing adoption for communication service for navigational purpose support to the growth of the satellite communication services market. Improvement in the satellite industry such as the introduction of high-speed modems, multi-frequency dish antennas, gyro-stabilized ground terminals, and among others is gaining popularity which influences the growth of satellite communication services market.

The report aims to provide an overview satellite communication services market with detailed market segmentation by satellite services, communication network, end-user, and geography. The global satellite communication services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading satellite communication services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the satellite communication services market.

The global satellite communication services market is segmented on the basis of satellite services, communication network, end-user. On the basis satellite services the market is segmented as fixed satellite service (FSS), broadcasting satellite service (BSS), mobile-satellite service (MSS), radio navigation-satellite service, satellite broadband service, others. On the basis communication network the market is segmented as satellite internet protocol terminals, gateways, satellite modems, others. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as aerospace, defense, government, marine, media and entertainment, oil and gas, others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co. Ltd.

2. China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.

3. EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA

4. General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

5. Hellas Sat

6. Inmarsat Global Limited

7. Iridium Communications Inc.

8. Singtel Optus Pty Limited

9. Thuraya Telecommunications Company

10. Viasat, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global satellite communication services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The satellite communication services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting satellite communication services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the satellite communication services market in these regions.

