Robo-taxis or self-driving taxis are a form of autonomous vehicles thatoperatethrough an on-demand mobility service. They are the self-driving vehicles that do not require any human involvement for the operation of the vehicle. This involves a better and efficient system for the propulsion of vehicle. The increasing trend of autonomous vehicles across the globe has supplemented the growth of robo-taxi thereby fueling the robo-taxi market during the forecast period.

Also with the introduction of robo-taxis, the human involvement to drive the vehicle will be reduced to a much larger extent as well as increasing the passenger capacity,which boosts the robo-taxi market.

Various government have made investments for the development and introduction of robo- taxi in their region, which supplements the growth of the market. Also various companies such as WAYMO, Tesla, General Motors, and others, have carried out various developments and innovations related to robo-taxi, which boosts the growth of the robo-taxi market during the forecast period.

The factors such as demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles and need for better road safety and traffic control are driving the growth of the market. However, high R&D cost for implementation and cybersecurity threats is expected to hamper the growth of the robo-taxi market. Further, government regulations and development of smart cities are expected to create numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Waymo LLC (subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.)

Cruise LLC (subsidiary of General Motor Company)

Tesla

Nissan Motor Corporation

Lyft

Inc.

Uber Technologies

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen AG and Volvo Group.

The global robo-taxi market is segmented based on application, component used, propulsion, level of automation and region. Based on application, the robo-taxi market is categorized into goods transportation and passenger transportation. Based on the component used, the robo-taxi market report has been categorized into camera, RADAR, LiDAR and ultrasonic sensor. Based on the propulsion system, the robo-taxi market report has been categorized into electric, fuel cell and hybrid propulsion system. Level 4 (L4) and level 5 (L5) are the level of automations that have been categorized in the robo-taxi market report. Based on the region, the robo-taxi market report has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

