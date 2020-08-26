Public Relations (PR) Tools Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Public Relations (PR) Tools market for 2020-2025.

The “Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Public Relations (PR) Tools industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Request For Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/5898015/public-relations-pr-tools-market

The Top players are

Outbrain

Google

Business Wire

Salesforce

Meltwater

Cision AB

AirPR Software

IrisPR Software

ISentia

Onalytica

Prezly

IPR Software

TrendKite

Agility

Red Wheat. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Publishing Tools

Social Media Monitoring & Management

Content Creation and Distribution

Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis

Relationship ManagementMarket segmentation, On the basis of the end users/applications,

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

T & Telecom & Healthcare