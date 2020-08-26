Viral Inactivation Market report is an in-depth study on Healthcare industry. This report uses SWOT analysis to show the drivers and restraints of Viral Inactivation Market. It includes the recent developments, products launches keeping the track for recent acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Healthcare industry. The report provides comprehensive study on market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends. It’s also main focus is market competition evaluation by listing the most significant key players and key brands driving the market the reports objective is also to forecast for year the years 2019 to 2026 in the Viral Inactivation Market.

Global viral inactivation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 12.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the surging R&D innovation, and drug discoveries and increasing government support for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries across the globe.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global viral inactivation market are

Danaher, Merck KGaA, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Sartorius AG, SGS SA, Charles River, Clean Cells, Rad Source Technologies, Texcell, WuXi AppTec, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., MacoPharma, Cerus Corporation, TERUMO BCT, INC., Weigao group, SCI Automation, Pall Corporation, Eurofins Scientific among others.

Market Definition:

Viral inactivation is a dynamic component of the process of viral clearance that is compulsory for any phase of drug development. Regulatory officials such as the FDA have deepened the demand for viral inactivation in numerous applications including stem cell products, therapeutics, blood & blood products, tissue & tissue products, cell & gene treatment and vaccines.

Market Drivers

Surging R&D innovation and FDA allowance leads to commercialization of new drugs, is helping in growth of the market

Increasing number of drug launches, are driving the growth of the market

Rapid growth in biotechnology industries and pharmaceutical industries, fosters the growth of the market

Growing government support for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries across the globe, drives the market growth

Market Restraints

High degree of consolidation, to act as a major barrier for new entrants

High costs associated with the manufacture of biosimilar products, is likely to hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Method

Solvent Detergent Method

Pasteurization

Other Methods

By Product

Kits and Reagents

Services

Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories

By Application

Vaccines and Therapeutics

Blood and Blood Products

Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

Tissues and Tissue Products

Stem Cell Products

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Rad Source Technologies launched aspergillus, mold, mildew, and pathogen remediation technology. This new technology is government supported and also widely preferred in Canada and the Netherlands.

Competitive Analysis:

Global viral inactivation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of viral inactivation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Customization of the Report:

