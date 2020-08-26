Global Encryption Software Market is expected to reach USD 28.91 billion by 2025 , from USD 4.17 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 27.40% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors: Encryption Software Market

Some of the major players operating in the global encryption software market are Dell, Eset, Gemalto, Mcafee, Microsoft, Pkware, Sophos, Symantec, Thales E-Security, Trend Micro, Cryptomathic, Stormshield, Symantec Corporation, Bloombase, Cisco Systems, EMC Corporation, Proofpoint, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM Corporation, Intel Security, and Bitdefender are among others.

Key Segmentation: Encryption Software Market

By Component (Solution And Services), {Professional Services [Support And Maintenance, Training And Education, Planning And Consulting]}, Managed Services), Application (Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises,SMEs, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government And Public Utilities)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing concern over critical data loss in on-premises environment

Exploitation of big data analytics poses risk to cloud environment

Regulations to increase adoption of encryption solutions

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of Encryption Software

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Encryption Software capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on Encryption Software manufacturer

Encryption Software market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, IBM innovate a new cloud-ready mainframe, which is applicable for robust security, powerful analytics and better performance for intensive data loads.

