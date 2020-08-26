According to the latest research, global demand for the smart manufacturing market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 171.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 417.07 by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 11.75% in the forecast period. This rise can be attributed due to the acceptance of automated machinery in manufacturing and a number of industries.

If you are involved in the Smart Manufacturing industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Information Technology (Human Machine Interface, Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence, Plant Asset Management, Manufacturing Execution System, Warehouse Management System, Industrial Communications), Enabling Technology (Industrial 3D Printing, Collaborative Robots, Industrial IoT, AI in Manufacturing, Machine Condition Monitoring, Industrial Machine Vision, Industrial Cybersecurity, Digital Twin, Automated Guided Vehicle), Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Afric

What are the major market growth drivers?

High adoption of automated machinery in a number of manufacturing industries is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing amount of government investments currently taking place in support of smart manufacturing is also expected to drive the market growth

Key Market Competitors: Smart Manufacturing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the smart manufacturing market are 3D Systems Inc., ABB, Cisco, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Cognex Corporation, Google, Intel Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, NVIDIA Corporation, PTC, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Universal Robots, Emerson Electric Co., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

