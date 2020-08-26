Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market By Procedure (Aneurysm Repair, Bypass Surgery-Peripheral, Carotid Angioplasty and Stenting, Carotid Endarterectomy, Dialysis Access Surgery, Endovascular Repair, Stent Graft, Thromboendarterectomy, Thrombolytic Therapy, Varicose Vein Treatment), Applications (Government Hospitals, Private Hospitals and Surgical Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes), Vascular Surgery Products (Scissors, Forceps, Needle Holders, Scalpels), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Global Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains the data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising diseases related to arterial, venous, and lymphatic systems is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vascular surgery and endovascular procedures market are BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., pfm medical ag, KLS Martin Group, Mercian Cycles, Life Systems Medical Pty Ltd., Boss Instruments, Ltd, assi.in, PRECISION MEDICAL PRODUCTS., NEWTECH MEDICAL DEVICES, Baroque Medical.

Market Definition:

Vascular surgery is a surgery which is done to treat the diseases related to the vascular system. On the other hand, endovascular surgery is used for treatment of the diseases which affects the blood vessels. Vascular surgery is a minimally invasive procedure and endovascular surgery is less invasive procedure. Aortic aneurysm, blood clots, deep vein occlusions, chylothorax, chylous effusions, renal aneurysms etc. are some of the common conditions that are treated through these surgeries.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of aneurysms among population is driving the growth of this market

Faster recovery rate of endovascular surgery as compared to the open surgery is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

Long recovery time of vascular surgery is restraining the growth of this market

High risk of brain damage and stroke during some surgery is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market

By Procedure

Aneurysm Repair

Bypass Surgery-Peripheral

Carotid Angioplasty and Stenting

Carotid Endarterectomy

Dialysis Access Surgery

Endovascular Repair

Stent Graft

Thromboendarterectomy

Thrombolytic Therapy

Varicose Vein Treatment

By Applications

Government Hospitals

Private Hospitals and Surgical Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

By Vascular Surgery Products

Scissors

Forceps

Needle Holders

Scalpels

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Terumo Corporation announced that they have acquired the large bore vascular closure device from Medeon Biodesign, Inc. The main aim is to expand their portfolio as there is increase in the percutaneous cardiac and peripheral catheterization procedures like Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implementation (TAVI). So, this device will help the company to get rapid and reliable hemostasis with good outcomes.

In October 2017, CryoLife announced that they have signed an agreement to acquire Jotec AG. The main aim of the acquisition is to create a new portfolio focused on aortic surgery which will help the CryoLife to grow in endovascular surgical markets. It will also help them to expand their cardiac and vascular surgery business.

Competitive Analysis:

Global vascular surgery and endovascular procedures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vascular surgery and endovascular procedures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

