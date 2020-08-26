Field Force Automation Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Field Force Automation market for 2020-2025.

The “Field Force Automation Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Field Force Automation industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

ClickSoftware

IFS

Oracle

Servicemax

Ericsson

FieldEZ

GE

IBCS Group

Astea International

AT&T

BT Global Services

Verizon

Zebra Technologies

CGI

ViryaNet

Retriever Communications. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Wi-Fi

3G

GPRS

OtherMarket segmentation, On the basis of the end users/applications,

Retail and Construction

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Transportation