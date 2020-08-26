Real estate software for builders & real estate agents market is expected to attain good growth by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.90% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The accelerating community across the globe and the burgeoning industrial space (factories, resort, and retail) are joined mutually to stimulate market growth. Determinants such as the expanding cost of crude supplies and the inflation in property costs will enforce corporations to endure competitiveness during the optimization of operational expenses. This occurs in an augmented requirement for real estate software for builders and real estate agents market as it is practiced to maintain the expense, hence these factors will help the market to grow. Maximum of the stakeholders use various arrangements for collecting and preparing data which, indeed, has heightened the uncertainties of mistakes and disorganization which acts as the restraint for the market.

Global Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents Market Scope and Market Size

Real estate software for builders & real estate agents market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the real estate software for builders & real estate agents market is segmented into ERP, PMS, CRM, and others.

On the basis of application, the real estate software for builders & real estate agents market is segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

We provide a detailed analysis of key players operating in the Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents Market: Yardi Systems Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, RealPage Inc., IBM Corporation, MRI Software LLC, Oracle, Salesforce.com Inc., Accenture, Sage Group plc, Radici, Partecipazioni SpA, Cisco, Infosys, Infor Global Solutions, Xerox, Nuxeo, Alfresco Software, Inc among other

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2027

Global Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents Market Scope

By Product Type (ERP, PMS, CRM, and Others),

Application (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises),

Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents Market Country Level Analysis

Real estate software for builders & real estate agents market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is growing owing to the property and logistics division is necessitating adequate space supervision and the most high-grade feature foundation & assistance at competitive charges, hence driving the outlook growth in the province.

Competitive Landscape and Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents Market Share Analysis

Real estate software for builders & real estate agents market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to real estate software for builders & real estate agents market.

Table Of Contents: Global Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

