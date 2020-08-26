Fintech Block Chain Market accounted for USD 232.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 76.2% the forecast period of 2020 – 2027. Fintech Block Chain industry is Financial Technology is new, and very much innovative technology designed to disrupt financial services. Companies are using this technology to improve financial endeavors. By nature, it is at odds with tradition and for that, it can be unnerving for authorities such as banks and government. A new approach of being more efficient can affect organizations. Overall, they are hard to regulate without a perfect understanding and it might take a long time. These renegade projects booming startup ecosystem. They’re committed to changing the way everyone currently doing things in finance for the better. Fintech Blockchain projects are redefining processes and change the business models to drive better security and efficiency.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High compatibility with financial services industry ecosystem.

Rising cryptocurrency market capitalization in equity market.

New breed of programmable block chain platforms.

Security challenges and issues.

Lack of block chain applications and use cases.

We provide a detailed analysis of key players operating in the Fintech Block Chain Market: AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, Chain, Earthport, Bitfury, BTL Group, Oracle, Digital Asset, Circle, Factom, AlphaPoint, Coinbase, Abra, Auxesis Group, BitPay, BlockCypher, Applied Blockchain, RecordesKeeper, Symbiont, Guardtime, Cambridge Blockchain, Tradle and Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Market Segmentation: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

By Application (Smart contracts, Identity management and others),

By Provider (Middleware providers and others),

by organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large enterprises),

By Industry Vertical (Banking and Others)

By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Research Methodology: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

Table Of Contents: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

