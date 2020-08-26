Pet wearable market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.30 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. pet wearables industry by rapidly improving its technology for monitoring customers’ furry friends. Its flagship product line of Whistle Go devices–think of them as doggy Fitbits with cellular data-enabled location tracking–used to simply report a pet’s location and number of miles walked per day. Now, that data gets crunched in real time to notify you through a smartphone app when subtle changes, like decreased activity or increased scratching, could indicate a health problem. After coming a long way to reach the edge of smart devices for humans, now it is the turn of pets and livestock to get smart with the futuristic technology framed as wearables. The idea of developing pet wearables is not entirely new.

Market Drivers:

Growing advancements in technologies associated with the development and activities associated with these devices is also expected to foster growth of the market

Rapid growth in demand for better services related to healthcare of pets is expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing adoption of GPS-enabled devices and components; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increased consumption for heat detection, identification and tagging solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Unavailability of infrastructures for wireless monitoring of pets and livestock animals; this factor is expected to restraint the growth of the market

Requirement of large financial costs associated with acquiring and maintaining the continued operations of these devices; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the short-battery life of these devices is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

We provide a detailed analysis of key players operating in the Pet Wearable Market: Allflex; Avid Identification Systems, Inc.; Datamars; FitBark Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; SpotOn; Invisible Fence; Whistle; LINK AKC; Loc8tor Ltd.; MOTOROLA HOME; Tractive; Trovan Ltd.; Voyce; Cybortra technology co.,Ltd.; KYON; DOGTRA; PetPace LTD.; PawTrax; Pod Trackers Pty Ltd; DAIRYMASTER; Gibi Technologies Inc.; IceRobotics Ltd; GoPro, Inc. and INUPATHY Inc. among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Key Segmentation: Global Pet Wearable Market

By Product

Smart Collar

Smart Camera

Smart Harness & Vest

Tags

Monitors

Trackers

Translators

By Technology

RFID

GPS

Sensors

Others

By Animal Type

Companion

Livestock

By Application

Identification & Tracking

Behaviour Monitoring & Control

Facilitation, Safety & Security

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

By End-Use

Commercial

Household

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Whistle announced the launch of innovative pet wearables, “Whistle GO” and “Whistle GO Explore”. The products are next-generation products compiled with advanced safety and activity monitoring inclusive of a health monitoring platform. The devices offer real-time tracking of pets, improved levels of batter life, illuminating device and is also available in different colours

In March 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC announced that they had acquired “Link AKC”. This acquisition will enable greater innovations and improvements to the products currently available with the consumers at a fast-forwarded pace. With this acquisition, the headquarters of Link AKC will be shifted to Jacksonville, Florida, United States

Table Of Contents: Global Pet Wearable Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

