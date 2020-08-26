AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Furan Resins’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

DynaChem Inc. (United States)

Hongye Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

Penn A Kem LLC (United States)

Nova Molecular technologies (United States)

Continetal Industries Group Inc. (United States)

Shenzhen Shu Hang Industrial Development Co. Ltd. (China)

SolvChem Inc. (United States)

NeuChem Inc. (United States)

SweetLake Chemical Ltd. (United States)

Ideal Chemical & Supply Company (United States)

The furan resins are heterocyclic organic compound polymers that are obtained from furfuryl alcohol and this furfuryl alcohol are obtained from corn cobs, wheat bran, oats, sugarcane bagasse and others. The furan resins are those applications in rocketry as a hypergolic fuel which ignites readily in presence of fuming nitric acid and red fuming nitric acid. There has been significant rise in Phenolic resins which will hamper the growth of furan resin because its cost gets 55% lower than the standard furan resins. Further, increasing demand from the developing countries owing to growth in the health and environmental concerns owing to increasing application in bio-based activities. The Furan resins are mixed with various automotive parts in order to increase their tensile strength and reduce overall vehicular weight that expected to drive the demand for furan resins over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Furfuryl Alcohol Resin, Furfural Resin, Bran Ketone Resin, Branone – formaldehyde Resin), Application (Paints & Plastic, Foundry Industry, Automotive, Adhesive and Sealants, Others), Catalyst (Phosphoric, Toluene Sulfonic, Xylene Sulfonic, Benzene Sulfonic)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Widespread applications witnessed in paints and plastics, gas hardening and foundry.

Value oriented customers preferred plastic materials.

Growth Drivers in LimelightGrowing awareness regarding bio-based raw materials boost the furan resins market.

Increase demand in automobile and foundry industries.

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionSafety issues in transportation Associated With furan resins.

High Cost associated with raw materials of furan Resins.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Growing Demand of furan resins in rocket parts while entering into earth atmosphere.

Upsurge Demand of furan resin in composites applications.

