AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Acetic Acid’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

British Petroleum (United Kingdom)

DuPont (United States)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

GNFC Limited (India)

HELM AG (Germany)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

PetroChina (China)

Wacker Chemie (Germany)

Saudi International Petrochemicals (Saudi Arabia)

Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/37486-global-acetic-acid-market

Acetic acid, also known as ethanoic acid, is an organic chemical compound which is recognized for giving vinegar its sour taste and pungent smell. Acetic acid is one of the simplest carboxylic acids and has the chemical formula CH3COOH. However, it is corrosive, and its vapor irritates the eyes, produces a burning sensation in the nose and can lead to a sore throat and lung congestion. Acetic acid is an essential chemical reagent and industrial chemical useful for the production of various synthetic fibers and other polymeric materials. These polymers are consist of polyethylene terephthalate which is mainly used in soft drink bottles; cellulose acetate, used mainly for photographic film; and polyvinyl acetate, used for wood glue. In households, diluted acetic acid is frequently used in descaling agents.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Trickling Generation, Submerged Liquid Fermentation), Application (Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Acetate Esters, Acetic Anhydride), End User (Plastics & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Inks)

Avail 30-50% Discount on various license type on immediate purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/37486-global-acetic-acid-market

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Use of Ester Solvents in Paints & Coating Sector

Growth Drivers in LimelightRise in Demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Increasing Demand from Textile & Packaging Industry

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionEnvironmental Concerns about the Harmful Effects

Check Complete Table of Content @ Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/37486-global-acetic-acid-market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Acetic Acid Market Size

2.2 Acetic Acid Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Acetic Acid Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Acetic Acid Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Acetic Acid Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Acetic Acid Market by Product

4.1 Global Acetic Acid Sales by Product

4.2 Global Acetic Acid Revenue by Product

4.3 Global Acetic Acid Price by Product

5 Acetic Acid Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Acetic Acid by End User

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:The Untapped Market of Developing Countries

Buy full version of this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=37486

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218″