AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Motor Laminations'market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Tempel (United States)

Euro Group Lamination (Italy)

R Bourgeois (France)

Lawkim Motors (India)

Lamination Specialties (United States)

Alinabal (United States)

Pitti Engineering (India)

Euro Group (Italy)

Partzsch Elektromotoren E.K. (Germany)

Motor laminations refer to the steel portion of rotor and stator consist of thin lamination sheets which are stacked together. Motor laminations have numerous applications in the automotive industry for engine cooling, power steering, fuel pump, windows, and others. Motor laminations market ha growth prospects owing to growing sales of automotive worldwide. In addition, technological advancement in the motor laminations such as the development of high precision lamination sheets expected to drive the demand for motor laminations over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Starter Motors, Wiper Motors, HVAC Blower Motors, Electronic Power Assisted Steering, Radiator Fan Motors, Window Lift Motors, Fuel Pump Motors, Seat Adjuster Motors, Adaptive Front Light Motors)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand for the High Precision Lamination Sheets for Motor Laminations

Technological Developments in the Lamination Techniques

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Sale of Luxury Motors

Emphasizing On Development of High-Performance Motors

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionHigh Capital Invest Associated With Motor Laminations

Stringent Government Regulations for Automotive Industry

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Motor Laminations Market Size

2.2 Motor Laminations Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Motor Laminations Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Motor Laminations Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Motor Laminations Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Motor Laminations Market by Product

4.1 Global Motor Laminations Sales by Product

4.2 Global Motor Laminations Revenue by Product

4.3 Global Motor Laminations Price by Product

5 Motor Laminations Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Motor Laminations by End User

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies Owing to Growth in Automotive Industry

