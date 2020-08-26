AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Automatic dependent surveillance broadcast helps the aircraft to find its position through satellite navigation. This technology helps to track the aircraft. Automatic dependent surveillance comes under Future air navigation system. Through this system the air traffic can be controlled. Further it can be divided into three subsystems such as communication, ground based, and aircraft based. It provides air to air surveillance, safety enhancement and knowledge of air traffic. Since, it has these wide applications, the demand of automatic surveillance broadcast is growing.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Air to air data transmission, Air to ground data transmission, Ground to ground data transmission), Components (Pilot interface, Avionics, Data link, Communication interface, ATC automation, Controller interface)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Rising Preference of Air Transport by the Travelers

Growth Drivers in LimelightRising Safety Concern is driving the Market of Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

Rising Air Traffic is Fueling the Growth

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionRisk of communication failure may hamper the market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Growing Modernization of Infrastructure of Air Traffic

Stringent Government Regulations

