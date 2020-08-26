Advanced driver assistance systems are intelligent systems which are installed in the vehicle to assist the driver with safe and comfortable driving experience. These systems are used to provide vital information such as traffic congestion level, suggested routes, blockage & closure of roads ahead, and others. In addition, ADAS is also used to analyze the fatigue and distraction of human driver and make precautionary alerts to make suggestions regarding same and alert the driver about potentially dangerous situation. Furthermore, these systems take over the control from the human driver if required and also allows short range communication with the other vehicles.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to high demand for safety features.

The global Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented based on system type, sensor type, vehicle type, and region. Based on system type, the market is divided into tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), drowsiness monitoring system, intelligent parking assist system (IPAS), adaptive cruise control system, blind spot object detection system, lane departure warning system, adaptive front lighting system, and others. Based on sensor type, it is classified into image sensor, LIDAR sensor, ultrasonic sensor, infrared (IR) sensor, radar sensor, and laser. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Magna International Inc., ROBERT BOSCH STIFTUNG GMBH (ROBERT BOSCH GMBH), Valeo, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Delphi Automotive Company, Hyundai Mobis, Takata Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Mobileye N.V, Harman International Industries, NVIDIA Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Stonkam Co., Ltd., and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By System Type

o Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

o Drowsiness Monitor System

o Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS)

o Adaptive Cruise Control System

o Blind Spot Object Detection System

o Lane Departure Warning System

o Adaptive Front-lighting System

o Others

By Sensor Type

o Image Sensor

o Lidar Sensor

o Ultrasonic Sensor

o Infrared (IR) Sensor

o Radar Sensor

o Laser

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Buses

o Trucks

By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ UK

§ Germany

§ Russia

§ France

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ Japan

§ Australia

§ Rest of APAC

o LAMEA

§ Latin America

§ Middle East

§ Africa