The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market include:

Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, BD & Company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Trinity Biotech, Cardinal Health, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Bio-Rad Labs Inc., bioMérieux SA, Sight Diagnostics Ltd., Gene POC, Trivitron Healthcare, OJ-Bio Ltd., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Segment By Type:

HIV POC

Clostridium difficile POC

HBV POC

Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) POC

HPV POC

Influenza/Flu POC

Other Infectious Disease POC Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing

Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Segment By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratories

Others Based on

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 HIV POC

1.2.3 Clostridium difficile POC

1.2.4 HBV POC

1.2.5 Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections

1.2.6 Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) POC

1.2.7 HPV POC

1.2.8 Influenza/Flu POC

1.2.9 Other Infectious Disease POC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Home

1.3.5 Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

1.3.6 Laboratories

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Revenue

3.4 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Area Served

3.6 Key Players Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Abbott

11.1.1 Abbott Company Details

11.1.2 Abbott Business Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

11.1.4 Abbott Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Company Details

11.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Business Overview

11.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

11.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Recent Development

11.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Company Details

11.3.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Business Overview

11.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

11.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Recent Development

11.4 Siemens Healthineers

11.4.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details

11.4.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview

11.4.3 Siemens Healthineers Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

11.4.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

11.5 BD & Company

11.5.1 BD & Company Company Details

11.5.2 BD & Company Business Overview

11.5.3 BD & Company Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

11.5.4 BD & Company Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 BD & Company Recent Development

11.6 Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

11.6.1 Chembio Diagnostics Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Chembio Diagnostics Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Chembio Diagnostics Inc. Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

11.6.4 Chembio Diagnostics Inc. Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Chembio Diagnostics Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Trinity Biotech

11.7.1 Trinity Biotech Company Details

11.7.2 Trinity Biotech Business Overview

11.7.3 Trinity Biotech Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

11.7.4 Trinity Biotech Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Development

11.8 Cardinal Health

11.8.1 Cardinal Health Company Details

11.8.2 Cardinal Health Business Overview

11.8.3 Cardinal Health Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

11.8.4 Cardinal Health Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

11.9 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

11.9.1 Quest Diagnostics Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 Quest Diagnostics Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 Quest Diagnostics Inc. Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

11.9.4 Quest Diagnostics Inc. Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Quest Diagnostics Inc. Recent Development

11.10 Bio-Rad Labs Inc.

11.10.1 Bio-Rad Labs Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Bio-Rad Labs Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Bio-Rad Labs Inc. Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

11.10.4 Bio-Rad Labs Inc. Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Bio-Rad Labs Inc. Recent Development

11.11 bioMérieux SA

10.11.1 bioMérieux SA Company Details

10.11.2 bioMérieux SA Business Overview

10.11.3 bioMérieux SA Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

10.11.4 bioMérieux SA Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 bioMérieux SA Recent Development

11.12 Sight Diagnostics Ltd.

10.12.1 Sight Diagnostics Ltd. Company Details

10.12.2 Sight Diagnostics Ltd. Business Overview

10.12.3 Sight Diagnostics Ltd. Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

10.12.4 Sight Diagnostics Ltd. Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Sight Diagnostics Ltd. Recent Development

11.13 Gene POC

10.13.1 Gene POC Company Details

10.13.2 Gene POC Business Overview

10.13.3 Gene POC Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

10.13.4 Gene POC Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Gene POC Recent Development

11.14 Trivitron Healthcare

10.14.1 Trivitron Healthcare Company Details

10.14.2 Trivitron Healthcare Business Overview

10.14.3 Trivitron Healthcare Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

10.14.4 Trivitron Healthcare Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Trivitron Healthcare Recent Development

11.15 OJ-Bio Ltd.

10.15.1 OJ-Bio Ltd. Company Details

10.15.2 OJ-Bio Ltd. Business Overview

10.15.3 OJ-Bio Ltd. Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

10.15.4 OJ-Bio Ltd. Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 OJ-Bio Ltd. Recent Development

11.16 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

10.16.1 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Company Details

10.16.2 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Business Overview

10.16.3 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Introduction

10.16.4 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Revenue in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

