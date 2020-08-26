LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global and United States STD Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global STD Diagnostics market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.
Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global STD Diagnostics market include:
Abbott, ADI/American Diagnostica, Agilent Technologies, Alere/Biosite/Inverness, Axis-Shield, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Becton Dickinson, Bio/Data, Decode Genetics, Diadexus, Diagnocure, Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech, Diamedix, Polymedco, Qiagen, Roche, SDIX, Sequenom, Siemens, Sienco, Sysmex, Takara Bio, ThermoFisher, Tosoh, Wako, Zycare/Alere
Segmental Analysis
The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global STD Diagnostics market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.
Global STD Diagnostics Market Segment By Type:
Chlamydia Testing
Syphilis Testing
Gonorrhea Testing
Herpes Simplex Virus Testing
Human Papilloma Virus Testing
Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing
Chancroid Testing STD Diagnostics
Global STD Diagnostics Market Segment By Application:
Laboratory Testing
Point of Care Testing Based on
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global STD Diagnostics market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the STD Diagnostics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the STD Diagnostics industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global STD Diagnostics market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global STD Diagnostics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global STD Diagnostics market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global STD Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Chlamydia Testing
1.2.3 Syphilis Testing
1.2.4 Gonorrhea Testing
1.2.5 Herpes Simplex Virus Testing
1.2.6 Human Papilloma Virus Testing
1.2.7 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing
1.2.8 Chancroid Testing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global STD Diagnostics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Laboratory Testing
1.3.3 Point of Care Testing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global STD Diagnostics Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global STD Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 STD Diagnostics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 STD Diagnostics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 STD Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top STD Diagnostics Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top STD Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global STD Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global STD Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by STD Diagnostics Revenue
3.4 Global STD Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global STD Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by STD Diagnostics Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players STD Diagnostics Area Served
3.6 Key Players STD Diagnostics Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into STD Diagnostics Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 STD Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global STD Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global STD Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 STD Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global STD Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global STD Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America STD Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America STD Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America STD Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America STD Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe STD Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe STD Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe STD Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe STD Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China STD Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China STD Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China STD Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China STD Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan STD Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan STD Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan STD Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan STD Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia STD Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia STD Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia STD Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia STD Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Abbott
11.1.1 Abbott Company Details
11.1.2 Abbott Business Overview
11.1.3 Abbott STD Diagnostics Introduction
11.1.4 Abbott Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Abbott Recent Development
11.2 ADI/American Diagnostica
11.2.1 ADI/American Diagnostica Company Details
11.2.2 ADI/American Diagnostica Business Overview
11.2.3 ADI/American Diagnostica STD Diagnostics Introduction
11.2.4 ADI/American Diagnostica Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 ADI/American Diagnostica Recent Development
11.3 Agilent Technologies
11.3.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
11.3.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview
11.3.3 Agilent Technologies STD Diagnostics Introduction
11.3.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
11.4 Alere/Biosite/Inverness
11.4.1 Alere/Biosite/Inverness Company Details
11.4.2 Alere/Biosite/Inverness Business Overview
11.4.3 Alere/Biosite/Inverness STD Diagnostics Introduction
11.4.4 Alere/Biosite/Inverness Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Alere/Biosite/Inverness Recent Development
11.5 Axis-Shield
11.5.1 Axis-Shield Company Details
11.5.2 Axis-Shield Business Overview
11.5.3 Axis-Shield STD Diagnostics Introduction
11.5.4 Axis-Shield Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Axis-Shield Recent Development
11.6 Beckman Coulter/Danaher
11.6.1 Beckman Coulter/Danaher Company Details
11.6.2 Beckman Coulter/Danaher Business Overview
11.6.3 Beckman Coulter/Danaher STD Diagnostics Introduction
11.6.4 Beckman Coulter/Danaher Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Beckman Coulter/Danaher Recent Development
11.7 Becton Dickinson
11.7.1 Becton Dickinson Company Details
11.7.2 Becton Dickinson Business Overview
11.7.3 Becton Dickinson STD Diagnostics Introduction
11.7.4 Becton Dickinson Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Becton Dickinson Recent Development
11.8 Bio/Data
11.8.1 Bio/Data Company Details
11.8.2 Bio/Data Business Overview
11.8.3 Bio/Data STD Diagnostics Introduction
11.8.4 Bio/Data Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Bio/Data Recent Development
11.9 Decode Genetics
11.9.1 Decode Genetics Company Details
11.9.2 Decode Genetics Business Overview
11.9.3 Decode Genetics STD Diagnostics Introduction
11.9.4 Decode Genetics Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Decode Genetics Recent Development
11.10 Diadexus
11.10.1 Diadexus Company Details
11.10.2 Diadexus Business Overview
11.10.3 Diadexus STD Diagnostics Introduction
11.10.4 Diadexus Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Diadexus Recent Development
11.11 Diagnocure
10.11.1 Diagnocure Company Details
10.11.2 Diagnocure Business Overview
10.11.3 Diagnocure STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.11.4 Diagnocure Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Diagnocure Recent Development
11.12 Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech
10.12.1 Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech Company Details
10.12.2 Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech Business Overview
10.12.3 Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.12.4 Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech Recent Development
11.13 Diamedix
10.13.1 Diamedix Company Details
10.13.2 Diamedix Business Overview
10.13.3 Diamedix STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.13.4 Diamedix Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Diamedix Recent Development
11.14 Polymedco
10.14.1 Polymedco Company Details
10.14.2 Polymedco Business Overview
10.14.3 Polymedco STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.14.4 Polymedco Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Polymedco Recent Development
11.15 Qiagen
10.15.1 Qiagen Company Details
10.15.2 Qiagen Business Overview
10.15.3 Qiagen STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.15.4 Qiagen Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Qiagen Recent Development
11.16 Roche
10.16.1 Roche Company Details
10.16.2 Roche Business Overview
10.16.3 Roche STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.16.4 Roche Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Roche Recent Development
11.17 SDIX
10.17.1 SDIX Company Details
10.17.2 SDIX Business Overview
10.17.3 SDIX STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.17.4 SDIX Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 SDIX Recent Development
11.18 Sequenom
10.18.1 Sequenom Company Details
10.18.2 Sequenom Business Overview
10.18.3 Sequenom STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.18.4 Sequenom Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Sequenom Recent Development
11.19 Siemens
10.19.1 Siemens Company Details
10.19.2 Siemens Business Overview
10.19.3 Siemens STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.19.4 Siemens Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Siemens Recent Development
11.20 Sienco
10.20.1 Sienco Company Details
10.20.2 Sienco Business Overview
10.20.3 Sienco STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.20.4 Sienco Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Sienco Recent Development
11.21 Sysmex
10.21.1 Sysmex Company Details
10.21.2 Sysmex Business Overview
10.21.3 Sysmex STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.21.4 Sysmex Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Sysmex Recent Development
11.22 Takara Bio
10.22.1 Takara Bio Company Details
10.22.2 Takara Bio Business Overview
10.22.3 Takara Bio STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.22.4 Takara Bio Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Takara Bio Recent Development
11.23 ThermoFisher
10.23.1 ThermoFisher Company Details
10.23.2 ThermoFisher Business Overview
10.23.3 ThermoFisher STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.23.4 ThermoFisher Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 ThermoFisher Recent Development
11.24 Tosoh
10.24.1 Tosoh Company Details
10.24.2 Tosoh Business Overview
10.24.3 Tosoh STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.24.4 Tosoh Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Tosoh Recent Development
11.25 Wako
10.25.1 Wako Company Details
10.25.2 Wako Business Overview
10.25.3 Wako STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.25.4 Wako Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Wako Recent Development
11.26 Zycare/Alere
10.26.1 Zycare/Alere Company Details
10.26.2 Zycare/Alere Business Overview
10.26.3 Zycare/Alere STD Diagnostics Introduction
10.26.4 Zycare/Alere Revenue in STD Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Zycare/Alere Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
