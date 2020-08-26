Loaded Container Handler Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 to 2027

Fact.MR, in a recently published report, offers valuable insights related to the key factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Loaded Container Handler market during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The current market trends, vast growth opportunities in different regional markets, market drivers, and restraining factors are thoroughly analyzed in the report on the Loaded Container Handler market.

competitive landscape of leading global manufacturers and disruptive technology innovation that are important to understand in making business decisions.

Loaded container handlers are highly sought after in heavy-duty applications at seaports, terminals, and high traffic material handling areas for moving loaded containers for shorter as well as longer distances. The equipment is an excellent combination of mechanics, physics and machine design. Efficiency of these equipments is enhanced by implementation of technology, ergonomics, and productivity.

Growth of Seaborne Trade to Boost Market Growth

Industrialization as well as globalization are prime fillips fueling the expansion of seaborne trade. It is one of the important means of the international trade. As per the data of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), seaborne trade in terms of the operation of merchant ships contributes approximately US$ 380 billion in freight rates in the global economy, representing 5% of the total world trade. Further, the one road and one belt initiative leverages road and sea transportation to expand the international trade activities. Favorable macroeconomic factors and deployment of newer and innovative technologies are boosting the offshore trade activities. Loaded container handlers have higher demand in seaports where loading and unloading of containers take place. They are used in offshore facilities where containers are distributed to and from port side and delivery centers such as transit sheds, warehouses, railway wagons, road vehicle and barge.

Fusion of Technology Excellence to Enhance Equipment Capability

To perform heavy-duty applications, design of container handling equipment include features that enable the machine to achieve desired results. For this, the vehicle is loaded with few of the excellent technologies that enhance durability, serviceability, productivity, ergonomic features and low cost ownership. Fuel efficiency, higher productivity and smooth operations are few of the prerequisites of the loaded container handlers.

Fuel efficiency is achieved by durable components of powertrain and drivetrains that are equipped with hydraulic system which efficiently utilize hydraulic fluids and lubricating oils. Also, the engines have low end torque to meet the heavy load lifting demands.

As operations of these heavy-duty vehicles need proper training, implementation of ergonomic features has enhanced the driver’s ability to operate the handler smoothly and efficiently. These features include wider visibility to allow clear forward vision with the vision of twistllocks and rear obstacles. Controls and displays are also located at position to provide comfortable reach and maximum productivity.

To enhance the speed of overall operation, the machines are improved with decreased cycle time of different operations. With the decreased cycle time, lifting as well as stacking efficiency is increased. This, in turn, reduces the overall operation time.

Advanced vehicles have integrated components that self-diagnose need of service and maintenance. This reduces the downtime while providing greater uptime.

Rental and Resale: Common Activities in Container Handling Industry

Rental and resale activities are common practices in material as well as container handling industries. There are multiple local as well as international players that are providing with a host of material and container handling equipments. In addition, their collection includes machines from industry titans such as Taylor, Hyster, Kalmar, Caterpillar, Fantuzzi, PPM, Paceco, Mi-Jack, Ottawa, and more. Further, leading global providers are involved in rental activities to deliver loading-unloading solutions to clients that look for a temporary solution. Manufacturers have introduced attractive options for renting a portable forklift ramp such as convenient monthly payment, and leasing contracts.

In conclusion, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the past, present as well as future trends of the industry that significantly influence growth of the global loaded container handler market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

