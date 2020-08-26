SAP Cloud Platform Services Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the SAP Cloud Platform Services market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the SAP Cloud Platform Services market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period. The report offers an in-depth understanding of the SAP Cloud Platform Services supply chain, value, and volume chain across the various regional markets.

Important Insights Enclosed in the Report:

Technological developments within the SAP Cloud Platform Services market sphere

Growth prospects for new market players across different regions

Company profiles of leading players in the SAP Cloud Platform Services market

Up-to-date insights related to the key success factors impacting the growth of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic alliances

The published report provides a deep understanding of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

SAP Cloud Platform Services Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional analysis of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market dives deep to understand the market scenario in different regions. The market size, share, and value of each regional market is analyzed and presented in the report along with informative tables and figures.

By Application

The report offers a clear picture of how the SAP Cloud Platform Services is utilized in various applications. The different applications covered in the report include:

By End-Use Industry

The end-use industry assessment throws light on the consumption of the SAP Cloud Platform Services across various end-use industries including:

Competitive Landscape

The report includes assessment on major vendors providing SAP cloud platform services. Key facets of the competition such as strategies, mergers and acquisitions, geographical reach, expansion plans and key financials are covered in this section of the SAP cloud platform services market report. The SAP cloud platform services market report includes profiles of SAP SE, IBM Corporation, ATOS SE and Infosys Limited, to name a few.

Few Key Developments

Infosys Limited became a vendor of SAP cloud platform services by signing an agreement with SAP SE for global partnership in 2017. This partnership has offered improved solution delivery, faster implementation service and enhanced global reach to customers.

SAP SE collaborated with Cap Gemini, Deloitte and Accenture in June 2018 to increase end user adoption of its SAP cloud platform service – the SAP S/4 HANA Cloud. Using deep industry-related expertise of these strategic services partners, SAP SE can address industry-specific demands of end users associated with business and intelligence processes.

Atos SE became a partner of SAP SE in October 2018 for distribution of SAP cloud platform services for application development. Atos SE would also be engaged in offering application extensibility and integration using SAP cloud platform services. Expertise of Atos SE in global orchestration and cloud management would further improve sales of SAP cloud platform services by addition of its codex data and analytics solutions.

In 2018, SAP SE and IBM Corporation announced the launch of new edition of SAP cloud platform services running on IBM cloud particularly for private cloud partnerships. This collaboration would assist clients in building new applications in regulated industries on cloud platform without jeopardizing control and security.

Click to know more on competitive scenario in the SAP cloud platform services market to understand key strategies of market participants

Definition

SAP cloud platform services can be referred to as “Platform-as-a-Service” (PaaS) offering capabilities for development of applications. SAP cloud platform services include various service offerings provided by vendors that support end users in leveraging benefits provided by SAP cloud platform services. Few of the SAP cloud platform services include consulting and strategy planning, POC (Proof of Concept), integration, migration and system conversion. Using SAP cloud platform services, end users can optimize and personalize applications in any data center.

About the Report

The report titled “SAP cloud platform services market forecast, trend analysis and competition tracking – global market insights 2018-2028” is an extensive, 200+ page compilation of various facets influencing the growth in adoption of SAP cloud platform services. In addition, insights on various end use industries adopting SAP cloud platform services across 100+ countries have been covered in the SAP cloud platform services market report. The SAP cloud platform services market report also includes detailed segmental snapshot covering every aspect circling the SAP cloud platform services marketplace. Historical analysis on SAP cloud platform services sales, current SAP cloud platform services scenario and forecasts on demand for SAP cloud platform services are covered.

Market Structure

The SAP cloud platform services market is segmented in detail to include every aspect of SAP cloud platform services. The SAP cloud platform services market is segmented on the basis of service type, industry, enterprise type and region.

The SAP cloud platform services by type cover strategy & consulting, POC (Proof of Concept), migration, system conversion and integration. By industry, the demand of SAP cloud platform services is assessed across retail, BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, education, real estate, media and government to name a few.

Use of SAP cloud platform services across enterprises such as small & medium enterprises and large enterprises is provided in the enterprise type category. By region, the SAP cloud platform services market is analyzed across Americas, EMEA (Europe and Middle East and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from aforementioned findings, the SAP cloud platform services market report also answers additional questions such as:

Which is the most attractive country for SAP cloud platform services in terms of adoption rate?

What are the sales of SAP cloud platform services across developed regions?

Which is the most lucrative end use industry for SAP cloud platform services market?

Can sales of SAP cloud platform services across small-scale industries surpass those across large enterprises?

Which are the most preferred SAP cloud platform services by end users?

Research Methodology

The SAP cloud platform services market report is drafted using unique research process which is an amalgamation of primary and secondary research. The information gleaned using these methodologies is compiled with information from external sources. All data and statistics on SAP cloud platform services are triangulated to obtain highly accurate analysis on the SAP cloud platform services market.

Request SAP cloud platform services market report methodology

Important queries addressed in the SAP Cloud Platform Services market report:

How will the evolving trends impact the growth of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market over the forecast period? Which companies are currently dominating the SAP Cloud Platform Services market in terms of market share? How can market players capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in Region 1? What is the projected growth rate of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market in various regions during the forecast period? Is the current market scenario favorable for the growth of new market players?

