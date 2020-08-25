Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Potato Fiber Market 2018 – 2028

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Potato Fiber market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Potato Fiber market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Analysis of the Global Potato Fiber Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Potato Fiber market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Potato Fiber market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Potato Fiber market are discussed.

Regional Overview

Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Potato Fiber landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Potato Fiber market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Key Players

The demand for global potato fiber is booming. The key players of Potato fiber are Emsland Group, Sanacel, Agrana, Avebe, ingredion, BI Neutraceuticals, IFC, lyckeby, J. Rettenmaier and Sohne, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A., and others. Players like newcomers in the food and beverages sector are taking much interest in investing in the potato fiber market.

Key Developments:

In 2017, BI Nutraceuticals came up with the new product concept that a sweet potato powder, which is known to have at least 30% fiber content and designed to add fiber to the baby foods, snacks, and beverages.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Global Potato Fiber Market:

Potato fiber market is growing and hence has numerous opportunities for various emerging as well as existing players. The increasing demand for processed food has led manufacturers to invest in R&D and develop innovative products from potato fiber. The growing demand for organic as well as clean labeled products have also increased the opportunities for food and beverages manufactures to opt for products like potato fiber, thus favoring potato fiber market. The growing hunt for natural supplements as well as increasing use for health and energy supplements especially by athletes also has a positive impact on the global potato fiber market.

Overview of the Report

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with global potato fiber market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on global potato fiber market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing global potato fiber market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Key Takeways Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Potato Fiber market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Potato Fiber market

Market share and size comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Potato Fiber market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends, drivers and restraints expected to influence the growth of the Potato Fiber market

Queries Related to the Potato Fiber Market Explained:

What is the estimated value and production of the Potato Fiber market in 20XX? Why are market players planning capacity additions in region 2? How have technological innovations impacted the growth of the Potato Fiber market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Potato Fiber market? How are market players aligning their operations with regulatory standards for the Potato Fiber in region 3?

