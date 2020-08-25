Salon Chairs Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018 to 2028

Global “Salon Chairs ” market research report from Fact.MR’s perspective

Fact.MR in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Salon Chairs ” market. As per the study, the global “Salon Chairs ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The Fact.MR team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Salon Chairs ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

The market study provides an in-depth analysis of the top tier players operating in the global “Salon Chairs ” market.

Regional analysis

The presented study includes a thorough assessment of the “Salon Chairs ” market in the major geographies such as:

The analysts have articulated country-wise data for each of these regions along with relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

Salon Chair Analysis, by Mechanism

All electric salon chairs are expected to remain the fastest growing mechanism type even during the forecast period. All electric salon chairs is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 6.8% among others. This is attributed to the increasing demand for comfort by the customers.

Salon Chair Analysis, by Reclining Type

On the basis of reclining type, hydraulic reclining salon chairs segment is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Electric reclining salon chairs segment is estimated to account for the highest growth of 6.7% by 2018-end.

Salon Chair Analysis, by End-user

In terms of value, franchised salon chain segment is anticipated to register CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Independent salon end-user segment is also growing rapidly owing to the rise in different manicure and pedicure segments in the market.

Salon Chair Analysis, by Sales channel

Online retailers are expected to remain the fastest growing sales channel even during the forecast period. Online retailers is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 10.1% among others. This is attributed to the increasing number of people using the internet and smartphones for shopping varied products, such as groceries and fast moving consumer goods (Salon Chair).

Salon Chair Analysis, by Region

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) region is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. All-purpose salon chair segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 36.9% in the APEJ market by 2018-end.

