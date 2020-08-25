Latest released the research study on Global Sparkling Wine Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sparkling Wine Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sparkling Wine Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Top players in Global Sparkling Wine Market are:

Pernod Ricard (France)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (Australia)

Illinois Sparkling Co. (United States)

Moet Hennessy USA (United States)

California Champagnes (United States)

Bronco Wine Co. (United States)

Freixenet (Spain)

The Sparkling Wine Co. (United Kingdom)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (United States)

& J. Gallo Winery (United States)

Brief Overview on Sparkling Wine

The sparkling wine is a wine style characterized by effervescence in the wine owing to high levels of carbon dioxide (CO2). The CO2 in the wine can come from secondary fermentation in the bottle, from CO2 injection or in a pressurized tank. Each method of making sparkling wine determines the amount and the size of the bubbles as well as the taste of the wine. It is typically rose or white in the color and can range in sweetness, from very dry to sweet. Sparkling wine should not be confused with wines such as Proseco or Cava, Champagne, which are specific types of sparkling wine and are regulated by the region, grapes, and methods used to make the wine.

On 4 Dec. 2018, Henkell & Co.â€™s Mionetto USA and Freixenet USA have announced the formation of Freixenet Mionetto USA as of January 2019, with company headquarters in White Plains, New York. The company will offer global and domestic expertise with an unparalleled portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling wine brands from renowned producers around the world.

On 6 Nov. 2018, House of Saka, Inc. announced the launch of Saka Wines, the world’s first luxury line of cannabis-infused, alcohol-removed wines from Napa Valley. Saka’s Sparkling Brut RosÃ© and still RosÃ© wines are blended with a proprietary formulation of tasteless, odorless water-soluble ratio of THC and CBD derived from organic craft cannabis and powered by cutting edge technology. The first infused beverages of their kind, Saka promises to deliver a truly elevated infused experience.

Market Drivers

Growing Disposable Income among the Population in Developed Countries

Increasing Number of People Preferring Less Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Rise in Social Media Influence on the Younger Population Coupled with Social Parties



Market Trend

A rise in Organic and Natural Wines

Introduction of New Products, Especially Single-Serving Packaging

Rise of Sparkling RosÃ©



Market Challenges

Market Restraints:

Stringent and High Regulation and Taxation

Market Opportunities:

Opportunities for Sparkling Wine from Russia, China, and Brazil, among Other Countries

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Sparkling Wine Market:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

snapshot of the key findings and key statistics on the whole.

market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Detailed segmentation of the Global Sparkling Wine market

Highlights the inclusions and exclusions

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumers sentiments’ analysis that are likely to contribute to market growth are covered as well.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis

The impact of Covid-19 on economy and also the probable market scenario aftermath.

Chapter 05 – Global Sparkling Wine Market – Pricing Analysis

Throws light on pricing from the manufacturers’ as well as distributers’ perspectives. Pricing analysis benchmark is also unleashed.

Global market value analysis and forecasts the Global Sparkling Wine (in US$ Mn) between 2015 and 2027.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Sparkling Wine market

Explore supply chain and value chain analysis for the market.

In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Sparkling Wine Market Segmentation

By Type, Application, End-Users, Region

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Sparkling Wine Market

How Market will Shape with emerging and developed economies?

Chapter 09 – Global Sparkling Wine Market Structure Analysis

Tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 10 – Competitive Analysis

Comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments.

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

To obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Global Sparkling Wine market.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Sparkling Wine Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

