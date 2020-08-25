Industrial Adhesives Market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 50.13 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.33% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growth in the packaging and construction industry is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the factors such as growing demand for high performance adhesives, increasing popularity of eco- friendly adhesives, growing demand for industrial adhesives from automobile industry and growing demand for frozen goods are expected to enhance the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Global Industrial Adhesives Market By Material Base (Synthetic, Natural), Composition (Acrylic, Vinyl, Epoxy Resins, Polyolefin Polymers, Rubber, Amine Based Resins, Others), End- Users (Pressure Sensitive Products, Packaging Industry, Construction & Woodworking Industry, Transportation Industry, Others), Product Type (Hot-Melt Adhesives, Water-based Adhesives, Solvent-based Adhesives, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives, Structural Adhesives), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Industrial Adhesives Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Industrial Adhesives market report is a comprehensive study on how the industry is changing because of Industrial Adhesives Industry. There are several systematic information in the report, like what the CAGR values are going to be in the forecast years of 2020-2027, and what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends mean and how to use them to achieve a greater edge on the key players and brands whose company profiles are included in the report. Industrial Adhesives report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis. Some of the key players profiled in the study are H.B. Fuller Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Huntsman International LLC, 3M, Sika AG, Dow, BASF SE, Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Bayer CropScience Limited,

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Toyopolymer.Co,.Ltd., Bostik Turkey, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., Parker Hannifin Corp, SONGWON, Prestige Coating Limited, Tuff-bond Industrial Adhesives Private Limited., Hi Bond Chemicals., among other

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Industrial Adhesives market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Industrial Adhesives market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Material Base (Synthetic, Natural),

Composition (Acrylic, Vinyl, Epoxy Resins, Polyolefin Polymers, Rubber, Amine Based Resins, Others),

End- Users (Pressure Sensitive Products, Packaging Industry, Construction & Woodworking Industry, Transportation Industry, Others),

Product Type (Hot-Melt Adhesives, Water-based Adhesives, Solvent-based Adhesives, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives, Structural Adhesives),

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Global Industrial Adhesives Market Dynamics:

Global Industrial Adhesives Market Scope and Market Size

Industrial adhesives market is segmented of the basis of material type, composition, end- users, and product. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material base, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into synthetic and natural.

Based on composition, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into acrylic, vinyl, epoxy resins, polyolefin polymers, rubber, amine based resins and others

On the basis of end- users, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into pressure sensitive products, packaging industry, construction & woodworking industry, transportation industry and others.

Product type segment of the industrial adhesives marketis divided into hot-melt adhesives, water-based adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, pressure sensitive adhesives and structural adhesives.

Industrial Adhesives market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For an actionable market insight and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This data is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

Chapters to deeply display the Global Industrial Adhesives market.

Introduction about Industrial Adhesives

Industrial Adhesives Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

Industrial Adhesives Market by Application/End Users

Industrial Adhesives Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

(2013-2023) table defined for each application/end-users

Industrial Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Industrial Adhesives Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Industrial Adhesives (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Industrial Adhesives Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data ……………..

Additionally Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors list is being provided for each listed manufacturers

Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin table for each product type which include , Product Type I, Product Type II & Product Type III

Industrial Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

Industrial Adhesives Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

Market Forecast (2018-2023)

……..and more in complete table of Contents

