Occupant Classification System Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018 to 2028

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Occupant Classification System market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Occupant Classification System market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Occupant Classification System market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the Occupant Classification System market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period. The report offers an in-depth understanding of the Occupant Classification System supply chain, value, and volume chain across the various regional markets.

Competitive Landscape

This section of the occupant classification system market report delivers vital insights on the occupant classification system market competition dynamics in terms of a comprehensive list of key companies and in-depth company profiles including information on product portfolio, market revenue share, global presence and notable business developments.

Few of the profiled players in the occupant classification system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Aptiv, IEE Sensing and Joyson Safety Systems among others.

The occupant classification system market players are leveraging product development, partnership with distributors and collaboration strategies to increase their market share.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of occupant classification system has partnered with two of the prominent U.S. auto manufacturers who targeting to incorporate Flexpoint’s occupant classification system technologies – seat sensor technology and pedestrian impact sensor system in their 2020 production model.

In mid-July 2018, Mayser GmbH & Co KG started cooperation with the automation specialist Isotron Systems as the company’s sales partner for the expansion of Mayser’s business in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG is planning to launch, in 2019, the industry’s first knee air bag which is 30% lighter than the conventional models and smallest in the industry, according to ZF’s head of the Occupant Safety Business Unit. The knee air bag also considers the occupant kinematics and offers optimized occupant protection.

BeBop Sensors, a provider of the award-winning car seat sensor with intelligent sensing technology for safer airbag deployment closed a deal of US$ 10 million funding by Bullpen Capital in April 2018. The funding is expected to aid BeBop in accelerating the product development and market penetration.

Definition

Occupant classification system is a part of passenger safety system installed in every modern vehicle to provide safety of vehicle occupants. The occupant classification system has multiple sensors that detect passenger existence, passenger weight and sitting posture of the passenger and prevent injuries from faulty air bag deployment.

About the Report

Fact.MR has collated a new study of occupant classification system market and published a report titled, “Occupant Classification System Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028.” The report covers all the vital aspects of the occupant classification system market such as market drivers, trends, opportunities and challenges that hold significant influence on the growth of the occupant classification system market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and forecast period of 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The occupant classification system market is thoroughly analyzed for its presence in multiple vehicles, distribution through different channels and technology used. Based on this, the occupant classification system market study has designed a market structure that categorizes the market based on sensors, vehicle types and sales channel.

Occupant classification system utilizes sensors such as pressure sensor and seat belt tension sensor. Market size of different sensors is analyzed to understand the supply-demand scenario of specific sensor types.

Occupant classification system market is studied for different types of vehicles including passenger vehicles, LVC and electric vehicles. Based on sales channels, the occupant classification system market is segmented in OEM and aftermarket channels.

Research Methodology

A robust research methodology followed during the course of the occupant classification system market study is discussed in-detailed in this section. Primary and secondary research approaches used during the market research study of occupant classification system is also discussed in depth. Sources of the primary and secondary research are also provided that enable readers to fathom the credibility of the market research analysis and derived forecast of the occupant classification system market.

