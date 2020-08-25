Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the global Open API market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Open API market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Open API market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The Open API market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Open API market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Open API market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Open API Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Open API market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Application

cloud computing (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS)

transportation

financial services

e-Commerce

social networking

media & entertainment

advertising

government

By Regions

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Open API Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Open API market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Open API market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Open Banking Working Group (OBWG) UK

CAPS

Open Bank Project

Open API initiative

IXARIS Open Payment Ecosystem

Open Financial Exchange (OFX)

Financial Transaction Services (FinTS)

Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN)

W3C Web Payments Interest Group

