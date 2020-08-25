The Latest research study released by the Insight Partners “Global Powder Coating Market” with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current Powder Coating Market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, Powder Coating Market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The SWOT analysis plays a major role in dovetailing the right aspects and offering a holistic view of the industry. Regions are estimated based on economic factors, government policies, and consumer sentiment and sized according to the scope of the Powder Coating Market. Benchmarking of products using a variety of performance standards, analysis of strategies, and competitive intelligence of key players are included in the Powder Coating Market report for the period of 2020 to 2027.

The Powder coating market is driven by high demand for various equipment, file drawers, computer cabinets, laptop computers, cell phones, and electronic components. Texture variation, color & coating thicknesses in paint industries would play a key role in keeping the market trend upwards. The increasing use of powder coatings for aluminum extrusion and electrical fixtures will further boom the market. Government schemes and awareness for eco-friendly and economical products will stimulate demand over the forecast period.

The key Powder Coating Market players influencing the market are

AkzoNobel,

Asian Paints,

Axalta Coating Systems,

BASF SE,

Jotun

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Powder Coating Market Segmentation

The global Powder coating market is broadly classified into resin type and end-user industry. On the basis of resin type, the Powder coating market is segmented into acrylic, epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, and others., based on the end-user industry, the Powder coating market is segmented into architectural & decorative, automotive, industrial, and others.

Primary and secondary Powder Coating Market research are conducted using Porter’s Five Forces method. Primary research entails the accumulation of raw data from public and private sources. The data is studied extensively and used in gauging the growth or decline of trends. Subject matter experts, consultants, and directors of key companies are approached for their opinions. Secondary research is conducted for the verification of the primary research through other sources. Surveys and polls are conducted to understand the pulse of the audience and used in crafting new stratagems. Databases, archives, news, events, exhibitions, press releases of industry leaders, and other pivotal turning points are assessed to gain information on the industry.

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been studied in order to underline significant market players operating in the global regions. The Powder Coating Market study encapsulates critical market attributes such as demand and overview of products and services. This research report offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global Powder Coating Market.

Powder Coating Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

