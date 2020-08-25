Recent report published by research nester titled “Warm Blood Perfusion System Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the warm blood perfusion system market in terms of market segmentation by organ and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The warm blood perfusion system market has been segmented by organ into heart, lung, lever and others. Among these segments, the heart segment has dominated the overall warm blood perfusion system market and is expected to continue its dominance over the period 2017-2024. This can be attributed to rising number of heart related diseases around the globe.

The global market for warm blood perfusion market is expected to witness robust growth over the period 2017-2024. Factors such as rising cardiac disorders, increasing number of heart transplantation cases and rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases across the globe are estimated to boom the warm blood perfusion system market by noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

In the regional segment, Europe has been the very first region which got approval for the use of warm blood perfusion system. Further, recent success of this new technology in this region is expected to foster the growth of warm blood perfusion system market over the forecast period. Moreover, with presence of multicenter testing phases in United States and increasing number of patients suffering from heart related diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of warm blood perfusion system market in North America.

Apart from this, introduction of warm blood perfusion technology in Asia Pacific including government initiatives in India such as National Organ Transplant Program is anticipated to bolster the growth of warm blood perfusion system market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Better Organ Transportation

There is a concerning demand for healthy organs due to rising number of patients suffering from numerous health diseases affecting their organs which has further fuelled the need for better organ transportation medium such as warm blood perfusion system. Additionally, this avoids the failure of living organs during transportation. Factors such as these are expected to benefit the expansion of warm blood perfusion system market in upcoming years.

However, unavailability of potential donors as compared to the demand of living organs is a major factor that is likely to inhibit the growth of the warm blood perfusion system market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the warm blood perfusion system market which includes company profiling of TransMedics Inc., XVIVO Perfusion AB, Organ Assist B.V., Organ Recovery Systems Inc., Organ Transport System Inc., Water Medical System LLC, Paragonix Technologies Inc., OrganOX Limited, Preservation Solution Inc. and Bridge to Life Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the warm blood perfusion system market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

