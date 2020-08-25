Baby Monitor Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2017 to 2026

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Baby Monitor market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Baby Monitor market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Baby Monitor market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the Baby Monitor market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period. The report offers an in-depth understanding of the Baby Monitor supply chain, value, and volume chain across the various regional markets.

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Baby Monitor market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

Baby Monitor Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional analysis of the Baby Monitor market dives deep to understand the market scenario in different regions. The market size, share, and value of each regional market is analyzed and presented in the report along with informative tables and figures.

By Application

The report offers a clear picture of how the Baby Monitor is utilized in various applications. The different applications covered in the report include:

By End-Use Industry

The end-use industry assessment throws light on the consumption of the Baby Monitor across various end-use industries including:

Premiumisation via Innovations and Developments in Features

Technological innovations has taken baby care products as a whole to a whole new level. Baby monitoring has gained high steam with introduction of novel products, for instance smart baby monitor with wall mount camera that provides sleep track, two way audio, temperature monitoring, real time notifications and humidity monitoring. These smart baby monitors allow remote monitoring as well as noise detection. With introduction of wireless technology, it has become convenient for parents to keep close watch, with the main advantage of this technology being mobility. Such developments are expected to trigger sales of baby monitors in the years to follow, thus aiding the growth of the global baby monitor market.

In addition, with emergence of Internet of Things (IoT), connected monitoring has become possible. Baby monitors with integrated solutions such as interactive monitoring are compatible with laptops, tablets and smartphones. Applications that run on these devices directly connect the users to the monitoring system. With this, the user can keep a check on room temperature, sound, movements as well as can carry out two way communication. In addition, with Wi-Fi connectivity, baby monitors can provide entire view of the baby at any point in time. Such innovative advances have triggered the use of baby monitors across regions in the globe.

Moreover, online retailing has played a major role in the distribution of baby monitors. Online retailing has enhanced the visibility these products that has made them accessible across geographies. E-retailing has witnessed faster adoption owing to its cost effective and time saving benefits, and this trend is expected to spur the sale of baby monitors in the coming future.

