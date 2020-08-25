A reliable market research report like this Terminal Automation report extends your reach to the success in your business. This Terminal Automation market report takes into account plentiful aspects of the market analysis which many businesses demand. This report displays a professional and all-inclusive study of the ICT industry which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. Adopting such Terminal Automation report has become the obligation of this rapidly changing market place as it makes you attentive about the market conditions around.

Global terminal automation market is to register a substantial CAGR of 6.50% forecast to 2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing labor cost and advanced operational efficacy

Which factors does this Terminal Automation Market report include?

This Terminal Automation report includes a historic data and analysis of the key industry, six year forecast of the market and emerging trends, An assessment of the competitive landscape and market shares for major companies and much more.

Key Players

Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Emerson, Varec, Inc (a Leidos company), ABB, TechnipFMC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Chemtrols Industries Limited, Moffatt & Nichol, PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, PETRONAS, Implico GmbH, Cimation, Endress+Hauser Group, GE, FMC Technologies, Invensys – Acquired by Schneider Electric, Siemens, Inter Terminals Limited, Vopak, Zebra Technologiesm and others

Market Drivers:

Increased investment in the production of oil and gas, is leading to the growth of the market

The ability to enhance the overall operational efficiency, is helping in the growth of the market

Growing demand for environmentally cleaner fuel results in the increased adoption of natural gas, and drives the market growth

Adherence to environmental and safety regulations, fosters the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Dependence on the regulatory authority for approval results in project delays, hampers the market growth

Relatively slow recovering process of the chemical industry, have been restraining the growth of the market

Delay due to dependency on the regulatory authority for allowance, hinders the growth of the market

Some of the Comprehensive Report Insights

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the Forecast period to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals

Key developments and product launches in the market

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details

Market Segmentation

By Offerings (Hardware, Software & Services),

Project Type (Brownfield projects, Greenfield projects),

Vertical (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Key Developments in the Market

In August 2019, Worldwide Terminals Fernandina selects the Octopi TOS which will modernise the infrastructure of its fort. The software is designed to enhance ship scheduling and gate activities and can monitor cargo moving between truck, vessel and rail, share real-time information, and automate procedures such as client billing and inventory. It will modernise as well as expand automation on the terminal infrastructure at the port.

In July 2019, APM Terminals signed an agreement with International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) for a training program which prepares ILWU mechanics to repair and maintain the equipment of the automation cargo-handling. When APM comes in Los Angeles, the device will be deployed on a 100-acre parcel of its container terminal. It is the opportunity for the ILWU to upskill their workers.

