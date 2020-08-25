Global Variable Valve Timing Market (VVT) is expected to reach US$ 67.77 Billion by 2024 from US$ 37.17 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 7.8%.

VVT Market is segmented by technology, fuel type, and geography. Gasoline fuel type sub-segment is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Increasing the production of passenger cars globally and increasing demand for luxury and semi-luxury vehicles is expected to fuel the gasoline fuel type sub-segment growth. Based on technology Variable Valve Timing Market (VVT) is classified into valvetrain, cam phasing, and cam phasing plus changing. Cam phasing is estimated hold largest share of the market in forecast period due to its ability to vary the timing of their opening and closing and simplicity.

Major driving factors for Variable Valve Timing Market (VVT) are rising demand for the fuel economy and increasing advancement of in-vehicle technologies. Depleting oil reserves and increasing need for fuel-efficient technologies are trending the overall variable Valve Timing Market (VVT). However, the high cost of Variable Valve Timing Market (VVT) will restrain the market growth.

The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe in Variable Valve Timing Market (VVT).

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Variable Valve Timing Market (VVT) are Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch, Eaton Corporation PLC, Continental, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schaeffler AG., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Valeo S.A., Denso Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, BorgWarner Engine, Delphi Powertrain Systems, Eaton Automotive, Hilite Engine Products, Maxwell Ultracapacitors, and Metaldyne Sintered Products.

The Scope of the Variable Valve Timing Market (VVT):

Global Variable Valve Timing Market (VVT), by Technology:

• Valvetrain

• Cam Phasing

• Cam phasing plus changing

Global Variable Valve Timing Market (VVT), by Fuel Type:

• Diesel

• Gasoline

Global Variable Valve Timing Market (VVT), by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

