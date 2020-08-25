The ANZ industrial protective footwear market size was valued at $55.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $77.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. ANZ Industrial protective footwear includes safety footwear used for worker’s safety across different industries such as construction, manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food, transportation, and mining. There is a rise in the concern for workplace safety due to the stringent regulations mandating a high standard of occupational and worker safety norms across the organizations.

A variety of safety footwear is used at present, namely, waterproof footwear, rubber footwear, leather footwear, and plastic footwear.

Rapid industrial development has led to rise in the number of worker accidents along with the implication of strict regulations, thus driving the market growth. The impact of these regulations is expected to increase in the coming years. Rise in health concerns and occupational safety in many countries increases the use of safety shoes in various industries. Worker safety issues are being addressed and industrialists are focusing on improving the safety standards, owing to which there is an increase in the demand for safety footwear in various industries. Lack of industrial awareness related to personal protection restrains the market growth. However, the introduction of technologically advanced footwear and untapped geographical regions offer ample of opportunities for the development of industrial personal protection products including footwear.

The demand for safety shoes is expected to increase in the emerging markets of China, India, Japan, and South Africa, due to surge in regulatory actions supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The ANZ industrial footwear market is segmented on the basis of standard, type, application, and country. Based on standard, the market is classified into EN ISO 20345, EN ISO 20347, and others. Based on type, the market is classified into waterproof, rubber, leather, and plastic footwear. In terms of application, the market is categorized into manufacturing, construction, mining, oil & gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, and transportation. Based on country, it is analyzed across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

Key players operating in the industrial footwear market are Bata Industrials Australia, Blundstone Footwear, Dewalt, Dunlop, Honeywell International Inc., ofTENRICH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED, Redback boots, Safeworx, Skellerup Industries Limited, and Steel Blue.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Standard

o EN ISO 20345

o EN ISO 20347

o Others

• By Type

o Waterproof Footwear

o Rubber Waterproof Footwear

o Plastic Waterproof Footwear

o Leather Waterproof Footwear

o Textile Waterproof Footwear

• By Application

o Manufacturing

o Construction

o Oil and Gas

o Chemicals

o Food

o Mining

o Pharmaceuticals

o Transportation

• By Country

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Papua New Guinea

KEY PLAYERS

• Honeywell Safety Products

• Dunlop

• Bata Industrials Australia

• Dewalt

• Steel Blue

• Blundstone Australia

• oftenrich holdings company limited

• Redback boots

• Safeworx

• Skellerup

• Wesfarmer’s

• Oliver

• Victor footwear

• Rossi

• Dominion Cross Pty. Ltd. (ascent)

• Caterpillar