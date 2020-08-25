Breathalyzer Market Listing Product Drawbacks 2017 to 2022

The comprehensive report published by Fact.MR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Breathalyzer market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Breathalyzer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The competitive analysis of the Breathalyzer market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Breathalyzer market.

The regional analysis section of the report throws light on the growth prospects of the Breathalyzer market in each region supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

The market study sheds light on the forecasted demand/consumption pattern for the Breathalyzer from different end-use industries over the forecast period.

In 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Patheon N.V. with an aim to leverage Patheon’s excellent CDMO capabilities for the company’s clinical trials services as well as bioproduction technologies. Thermo Fisher acquired about 95.3% of Patheon’s market share.

In 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere to maximize its diagnostics outreach and leverage Alere’s technologies to offer better treatment by meeting their rising demand for speedy, reliable, and actionable medical data.

Intoximeters, INC. developed a breathalyzer, Alco Sensor IV, which provides an accurate and economical method of determining the concentration of alcohol. The device is easily accessible and is developed using integrated fuel cell technology. The device is extensively used by law enforcement bodies as a preliminary breathalyzer.

Other key players operating in the global breathalyzer market comprise of AK Global Technology, Prentke Romich Company INC, Dragerwerk AG, Intoximeters, INC, Quest Products INC, Tobii Dynavox, Saltillo Corporation, Lifeloc Technologies INC, Toby Churchill Limited, and Lingraphica, among others.

Active Breathalyzers Gain More Popularity Over Passive Breathalyzers

There has been a rise in the demand for active breathalyzers as compared to the passive ones, on account of their efficiency in law enforcement applications. In addition to this, active breathalyzers offer ease of operability, which further fuels their adoption rate and makes them top-selling breathalyzer devices in the global market.

Breathalyzer Market – Research Methodology

The research report on breathalyzer market is the result of a reliable and exhaustive research methodology employed to compile the report and assess the key drivers, restraints, and trends of the global breathalyzer market. Both secondary and primary research methodologies have been leveraged to obtain valuable insights into the breathalyzer market.

Interviews with the leading heads of the industry were scheduled to form the very basis of the primary research of the breathalyzer market, while trade journals, press releases, paid sources and similar other publications related to the breathalyzer market. At least, both the research methodologies are combined to filter out any misleading information and compile the report with only precise of the information on the global breathalyzer market.

