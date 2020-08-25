The global operating room equipment market should reach $25 billion by 2021 from $15.4 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report includes the following categories of wastewater reuse and recycling technologies:

– Conventional treatment and recycling technologies.

– Membrane filtration technologies.

– Membrane bioreactor technologies.

– Chemical treatments and disinfection technologies.

– Demineralization technologies.

The current version of this report includes additional breakdowns by recycled water application, which consists of:

– Environmental water and groundwater recharge (discharge to surface water or groundwater).

– Municipal non-potable reuse.

– Indirect potable reuse.

– Direct potable reuse.

Within the scope of this report, BCC Research analyzes each technology and application, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the ensuing five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as is the current and likely ongoing regulatory environment in support of this industry.

BCC Research analyzes the anticipated market values in light of regional and global markets for wastewater recycling and reuse. This report examines governments’ roles with respect to wastewater quality management, wastewater recycling and reuse, as well as governmental support and incentives for the utilization of reclaimed wastewater. This study provides a review of the most relevant recycling and reuse technologies; discusses recent trends in technology development, implementation and deployment; and provides overviews and market assessments for each technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the most prevalent water recycling and reuse technologies in the global market, as well as the markets and applications those technologies serve.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– A detailed look at the factors that will drive the growth of the market, as well as sources of project funding and regulation requirements.

– A breakdown of the industry structure.

– A patent analysis.

The report will throw light on conventional versus modern operating rooms and the role of high-end tech devices used in the OR. The report covers conventional or basic OR tools such as lights and operating tables but also includes high-definition (HD) displays, surgical microscopes, and picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). It will also discuss the areas of application such as in hospitals, surgical centers, ASCs and clinical centers. The report discusses in detail key issues influencing the growth of each market segment, key players, geographic trends and estimations.

Although the report intends to include all the components in the OR, it excludes surgical devices, ventilators and other emergency respiratory support devices at the micro level. The discussion of surgical devices in the market overview intends to cover the transition phase from the conventional to the modern OR. This report aims to discuss the value of the modern OR and the importance of integrated systems, data management and communication tools. Therefore, the report excludes surgery-specific tools and consumables used in the OR such as anesthesia drugs, surgical clothing and oxygen.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for operating room equipment and related technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Identification and analysis of the market’s drivers, influences, restraints, and opportunities.

– Information on product launches, merger and acquisition activities, and joint ventures.

– Segmentation of the market by geography, application area, and by basic vs. digital device.

– Details concerning service providers as well as information on system integrators.

– Profiles of major companies involved in the industry.

Summary

The growing trends toward new and innovative operating room equipment is shaping the market structure. Hybrid operating rooms are the new era that has changed the game of operating room equipment market. The hybrid rooms are technologically advanced, which enhances the efficiency and also improves overall operating room experience of both patient and surgeons. Hybrid operating rooms are equipped with the latest and most innovative diagnostic imaging systems, such as cardiac

catheterization and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), along with other surgical instruments or equipment. The continuous development in technology is opening up new avenues for hybrid operating room equipment. These systems are especially beneficial when surgeons are performing complicated and specialized neurological and cardiac procedures. There are a number of players that are active in the manufacture of operating room equipment and products. Constant research and innovations to meet surgical needs have ensured that this area is constantly under focus. With technology making its presence felt in a big way, integration and compatibility are important considerations. The continuous development in technology is opening up new avenues for hybrid operating room equipment. The rising demand for the minimally invasive surgeries is the key factor that is influencing the use of hybrid operating room equipment. Cost is one of the key reasons that the hybrid ORs are only used by cardiovascular disciplines. However, subdisciplines, such as orthopedics, traumatology and neurology, are future disciplines that will use hybrid ORs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations are the key factor that influences the growth of the operating room equipment. Unfavorable healthcare regulations in the U.S. are a major hindrance to the growth of the market. In the U.S. the Affordable Care Act has significantly reduced the price of the products and improving the affordability, accessibility and quality of healthcare. When the Affordable Care Act became law, it reduced the uninsured rates by 43% from 16% in 2010 to 9.1% in 2015.

