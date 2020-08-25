This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global armoured cable market.

According to the report, increasing demand for armored cable in the oil and gas industry is expected to drive the growth of armoured cable market during the forecast period. This has resulted some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Belden

2) LS Cable & System

3) Nexans

4) Prysmian

5) Service Wire Company

6) Southwire Company

7) The Okonite Company

8) Omni Cable Corporation

9) Anixter International

The global armoured cable market is segmented on the basis of material type, type, core type, British standards Code and end user industry. On the basis of material type, this market is classified into aluminum, stainless steel and other. Steel wire armour is only in multicore versions of the cable. This market is expected in the stainless steel armoured cable segment due to it is widely used in underground applications of manufacturing and power transmission industries. By armored type, the market includes interlocked and continuously corrugated welded (CCW).

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing demand for armored cable in the oil and gas industry

o Increasing government investments made in infrastructural development

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Detailed information for markets like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World is provided by the global outlook for armoured cable market. During the forecast period, North America and Western Europe are projected as main regions for shortwave infrared sector. As one of the developed regions, the energy & power sector is important for the operations of different industries in this area.

This is one of the key factors regulating armoured cable market growth in those regions. Some of the major countries covered in this region include the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, etc.

During the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions for the armoured cable market. Some of the fastest-growing economies and increasing energy & power demand to cater for high population & industries are expected to drive demand in this area. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to record large demand. During the forecast period, the Middle East which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and others promises high market potential. In terms of market demand during the forecast period, the rest of the world including South America and Africa are developing regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for armoured cable market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global armoured cable market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

o Aluminum

o Stainless Steel

o Other

By Armored Type:

o Interlocked

o Continuously Corrugated Welded

By Core Type:

o Single Core

o Multi-Core

By British Standards Code:

o BS5467

o BS6622

o BS6724

o BS7835

o BS6387

o BS7846

o Other

By End User Industry:

o Construction

o Gas & Oil

o Manufacturing

o Mining

o Communication

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Material Type

o By Armored Type

o By Core Type

o By British Standards Code

o By End User Industry

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Material Type

o By Armored Type

o By Core Type

o By British Standards Code

o By End User Industry

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Material Type

o By Armored Type

o By Core Type

o By British Standards Code

o By End User Industry

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Material Type

o By Armored Type

o By Core Type

o By British Standards Code

o By End User Industry

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Material Type

o By Armored Type

o By Core Type

o By British Standards Code

o By End User Industry

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Material Type

o By Armored Type

o By Core Type

o By British Standards Code

o By End User Industry

