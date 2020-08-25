Robotic software is an important component of industrial robotic system and plays a core role to enable industrial robots to do good operations and accurate functionalities. Global industrial robotic software market is expected to witness a strong growth despite slower than the growth rates of industrial robots market. The accelerating deployment of industrial robotic solutions in various manufacturing factories is driving the growth of industrial robotic software installation.

Global Industrial Robotic Software Market – Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2016-2022 examines the global industrial robotic software market through a comprehensive summary and in-depth analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments, this report provides a detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments. The report quantifies the global industrial robotic software market from perspectives of robot type, robot application, human-robot collaboration, software type, vendor type, and geographic landscape. Global data is available for sales revenue generated from industrial robotic software platforms in each sub-market over the coverage of 2014-2022. Current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players are also included in the report.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend.

On basis of robot type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, SCARA robots, Cartesian robots, delta robots, and others, with articulated robots as the largest consumer of industrial robotic software. On basis of industrial robot application, the market is segmented into material handling, welding, assembly line, dispensing, and other sections. The global industrial robotic software market is also divided into collaborative robotic software and traditional robotic software by human-robot collaboration. On-site industrial robotic software and offline programming software are identified as two major software types of industrial robots. On basis of vendor type, the global market is composed of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) software and third-party industrial robotic software.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast of annual shipment and hardware revenue over 2014-2022 have been covered for 11 important national markets including U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Italy. APAC region leads the global assembling cobots market in terms of annual revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

Highlighted with 3 tables and 64 figures, this 173-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

Key Players:

ABB

KUKA

Fanuc

Hypertherm Inc.

Intelitek, Inc.

Energid Technologies

RoboDK

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

Bionic Robotics GmbH

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

