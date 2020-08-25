Agriculture is considered as a prime area of potential growth in the drone industry because of the technology’s ability to help survey crops and gather real-time information on farmland. Crop-spraying drones are suitable for all kinds of complex terrain, crops and plantations of varying heights. In addition, precise and accurate crop spraying ensures the best coverage and application of fertilizers or pesticides on lands. Agricultural drones are anticipated to account for a significant and ever-growing portion of the overall agricultural drones industry in the next decade. GMD predicts the global agricultural drones or UAVs market to grow phenomenally at 37.1% per annum by unit shipment, and 28.9% yearly on average by annual sales revenue generated from agricultural UAV hardware, drone software and servicing section over the next decade (2016-2025).

Global Agricultural Drones Market 2016-2025 by System Segment, Application, Product Type, and by Region examines the global agricultural drones market through a comprehensive research and profound analysis of premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. After reviewing global economic environments and global agricultural sector, this report provides a detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments. Qualitative market analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, market outlook, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, M&A landscape as well as fundraising trends.

The report quantifies global agricultural drones market from perspectives of UAV system segment, agri-drone application, rotor type, and region.

Based on UAV system segment, the global market is segmented into the following three sections:

• Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

• Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

• Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)

By application field of agricultural drones, the following key segments of the market are studied:

• Crop Spraying

• Field Mapping

• Pest Control

• Seeding

• Livestock Management

• Others

On basis of rotor type or lifting technology, the global market is segmented into four sections:

• Fixed-Wing Drones

• Multi-Rotor Drones

• Single-Rotor Drones

• Hybrid-Rotor Drones

Geographically, the following five regions are fully investigated:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Latin America

• RoW

Global data is available for annual shipment and annual revenue generated from agricultural drones in each sub-market over the duration of 2014-2025. Specific analysis and forecast of annual shipment and sales revenue over 2014-2025 are performed for 14 important national markets including U.S., Japan, Germany, South Korea, Australia, China, and UK. North America is expected to maintain the largest regional market due to substantial R&D investment and higher penetration rate of UAVs over the next decade. Asia-Pacific region will witness the strongest growth owing to the untapped market and accelerating adoption of agricultural drones.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the main agricultural drones on market, and profiles 32 agri-drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 6 tables and 82 figures, this 211-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

Key Players:

3D Robotics (US)

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

Aeryon Labs (Canada)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US)

Agribotix LLC (US)

Airware, Inc. (US)

Ascending Technologies GmbH (Germany)

AutoCopter Corp. (U.S.)

Boeing (US)

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI) (China)

Delair-Tech (France)

Draganfly Innovations (Canada)

Dreamhammer, Inc. (US)

DroneDeploy (U.S.)

Eagle UAV Services (U.S.)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US)

GoPro, Inc. (US)

HoneyComb Corporation (US)

Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

HUVRData, LLC (US)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel )

Marcus UAV Inc (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Precision Drone (US)

PrecisionHawk (US)

Proxy Technologies (US)

Schiebel (Austria)

senseFly (Switzerland)

Skycatch Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (US)

URSULA Agriculture (U.K.)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

