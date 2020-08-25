A recent report published by QMI on semiconductor wafers market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of semiconductor wafers market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for semiconductor wafers during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of semiconductor wafers to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the semiconductor wafers market is expected to promise high growth owing to increasing awareness about environment friendly options in the recent years. Due to the growing awareness about environment-friendly options, there has been an increase in solar panels installations, which also fuel the growth of the market. Semiconductor wafers are found in integrated circuits and many electronic devices. The narrow part of the semiconductor material is the wafer. It is mostly made of silicon, as silicon is the most easily available material.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Lam Research Corporation

2) Applied Materials

3) Tokyo Electron Limited

4) Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

5) Screen Semiconductor Solutions

6) Nikon

7) ASML Holding

8) KLA-Tencor Corporation

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Based on the process, it is bifurcated into BEOL (Back Of The Line) and FEOL (Front Of The Line).

Based on the application, it is segmented as consumer electronics, IT, healthcare, BFSI, telecom, and automotive. Almost every consumer electronic device, such as smartphones, laptop, wearable devices, make the use of semiconductor wafers. As the purchasing power is growing, so is the demand for consumer electronics which in turn affects the semiconductor wafer market.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing in the disposable income of the people

o Increasing awareness about environment friendly options

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For semiconductor wafers market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the semiconductor wafers market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of semiconductor wafers market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for semiconductor wafers market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of semiconductor wafers market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for semiconductor wafers market.

Market Segmentation:

By Process:

o BEOL

o FEOL

By Application:

o Consumer Electronics

o IT

o Healthcare

o BFSI

o Telecom

o Automotive

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Process

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Process

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Process

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Process

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Process

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Process

o By Application

