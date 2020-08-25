A recent report published by QMI on power bank market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of power bank market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for power bank during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of power bank to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

A power bank is a gadget which is used for a power reservoir for charging gadgets such as tablets, smartphones, and others. The consumer shift towards digital products has fueled the demand for power banks to ensure incessant use. The growing use of digital products with rechargeable batteries, such as tablets, iPads, smartphones, notepads, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones drives the growth of the global power bank market.

The increase in sales of power banks on e-commerce websites & online portals and, the rise in demand for smartphones has accelerated the growth of the global power bank market across the globe. However, factors such as emerging trends of wireless charging and improved battery capacity of electronic devices can act as a challenge for market growth.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growing demand from emerging counties

o Surging adoption of smartphones and other electronic gadgets

o Power drainage due to large – scale digitization

o Reduction in costs of power banks

o The rapid growth of online retail platforms

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. Panasonic Corporation

4. Sony Corporation

5. ASUSTeK Computer

6. Anker Technology Co.

7. Intex Technologies

8. Lenovo Group Ltd.

9. Ambrane India Private Ltd

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For the power bank market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the power bank market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of the power bank market.�Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for the power bank market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of the power bank market. The Middle East and Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for power bank market.

Market Segmentation:

By Capacity:

o Up to 3,000 mAh

o 3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh,

o 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh

o Above 20,000 mAh

By Battery Type:

o Lithium-Ion Batteries

o Lithium Polymer Batteries

By Source:

o Electric

o Solar

By End User:

o Industrial/B2B

o Consumer ElectronicsBy Distribution Channel:

o Online Distribution

o Offline Distribution

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Capacity

o By Battery Type

o By Source

o By End User

o By Distribution Channel

o Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Capacity

o By Battery Type

o By Source

o By End User

o By Distribution Channel

o Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Capacity

o By Battery Type

o By Source

o By End User

o By Distribution Channel

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Capacity

o By Battery Type

o By Source

o By End User

o By Distribution Channel

o Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Capacity

o By Battery Type

o By Source

o By End User

o By Distribution Channel

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Capacity

o By Battery Type

o By Source

o By End User

o By Distribution Channel

