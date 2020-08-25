Electric Parking Brake Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2018 to 2027

The comprehensive report published by Fact.MR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Electric Parking Brake market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Electric Parking Brake market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

As per the findings of the presented study, the Electric Parking Brake market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period.

The report segregates the Electric Parking Brake market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive analysis of the Electric Parking Brake market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Electric Parking Brake market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis section of the report throws light on the growth prospects of the Electric Parking Brake market in each region supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

End-Use Industry Electric Parking Brake Adoption Analysis

The market study sheds light on the forecasted demand/consumption pattern for the Electric Parking Brake from different end-use industries over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the global electric parking brake market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ electric parking brake market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global electric parking brake market with a CAGR of over 9.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the electric parking brake market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 35% of the global electric parking brake market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in electric parking brake market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DURA Automotive Systems, TBK Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Küster Holding GmbH, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd.

Vendors in the Electric Parking Brake market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features and business expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. In October 2017, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Brakes India launch new electric parking brake system for small cars in India. The all new electric parking brake system adds a host of functionality and sensors integrated into the entire braking system, alongside the standard park brake functionality.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Electric Parking Brake market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Electric Parking Brake in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Electric Parking Brake market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Electric Parking Brake market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players? What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Electric Parking Brake market? What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period? Which market player is expected to dominate the Electric Parking Brake market in terms of market share in 2019?

Reasons to buy from Fact.MR