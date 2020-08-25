Global Maritime Containerization Industry Research Report”” Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Maritime Containerization Market.

Impact of COVID-19: Maritime Containerization Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Maritime Containerization industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Maritime Containerization market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) (China)

CMA CGM SA (France)

Agility Logistics (Kuwait)

SSA Marine Inc. (USA)

Transport Corporation of India Ltd (India)

Amerijet International, Inc. (US)

A.P. Moller-Maersk Group (Denmark)

APL Limited (USA)

Dubai Ports World Limited (UAE)

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (Switzerland)

Metro Ports (USA)

American Stevedoring Incorporated (USA)

China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited (China)

Evergreen Marine Corp Ltd (Taiwan)

Evergreen Shipping Agency Corp (USA)

Exel PLC (US)

Gati Ltd (India). Based on type, The report split into

Ocean Vessel

Cargo Type

Port Management Model. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Consummer Goods