Big Data Market in smarter cities is expected to witnessing market growth at a rate of 24.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on big data market in smarter cities provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. Increasing need of public safety and communication infrastructure, rising demand of smart technologies in smart cities, growing usages of energy during peak hours, adoption of Ppp models for smart cities are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the big data market in smarter cities in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing environmental concern along with introduction of 5G technology, adoption of internet of things which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the big data market in smarter cities in the above mentioned forecast period.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Cisco Systems, Inc., Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara LLC, Siemens, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,



Big data market in smarter cities is segmented on the basis of data generators, technology, deployment, application, programming model and analytical tool. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Big data market in smarter cities on the basis of data generators has been segmented as sensors, actuators, digital signage, cameras, and others.

Based on technology, big data market in smarter cities has been segmented into network technology, and storage. Network technology has been further segmented as internet of things (IoT). Storage has been further segmented as cloud computing.

On the basis of deployment, big data market in smarter cities has been segmented into on cloud, on premise, and hybrid.

On the basis of application, big data market in smarter cities has been segmented into smart governance, smart energy, smart building, smart mobility, smart infrastructure, and others.

Big data market in smarter cities has also been segmented on the basis of programming model into parallel algorithm, and distributed algorithm.

Based on analytical tool, big data market in smarter cities has been segmented into Hadoop, and NoSQL.

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle, GENERAL ELECTRIC, AT&T Intellectual Property., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, Vodafone Limited., SAP SE, ABB, Alstom, among other domestic and global players.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Big Data Market in Smarter Cities By Data Generators (Sensors, Actuators, Digital Signage, Cameras, Others), Technology (Network Technology, Storage), Deployment (On Cloud, On Premise, Hybrid), Programming Model (Parallel Algorithm, Distributed Algorithm), Analytical Tool (Hadoop, NoSQL), Application (Smart Governance, Smart Energy, Smart Building, Smart Mobility, Smart Infrastructure, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027



Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Big Data Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Big Data Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Big Data Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Big Data Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Big Data Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Big Data Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Big Data Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Big Data Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Big Data Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Big Data Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

