The Enterprise External Storage Market report is a brilliant presentation of critical dynamics, regional growth, competition, and other important aspects of the global Enterprise External Storage market. It provides accurate market figures and statistics including CAGR, revenue, volume, consumption, production, market shares, price, and gross margin. Each regional market studied in the report is carefully analyzed to explore key opportunities and business prospects they are expected to offer in the near future. The authors of the report profile some of the leading names of the global Enterprise External Storage market on the basis of various factors. This equips players with crucial information and data to improve their business tactics and ensure a strong foothold in the global Enterprise External Storage market.

All of the segments shed light upon in the report are examined for their future growth in the global Enterprise External Storage market. The report also shows their current growth in the global Enterprise External Storage market so that players could cash in on the available opportunities. Readers are provided with manufacturing cost analysis, manufacturing process analysis, price analysis, and other studies important to closely understand the global Enterprise External Storage market. Our analysts have used industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies to compile this meticulous and complete research study on the global Enterprise External Storage market.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Enterprise External Storage Market Research Report:

:, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, IBM, Hitach, Huawei, New H3C, Toshiba, Pure Storage, Macrosan

Our analysts are experts in covering all types of geographical markets from emerging to mature ones. You can expect all-inclusive research analysis of key regional and country level markets such as India, China, Japan, the U.S., Europe, and North America. With accurate statistical patterns and regional classification, we provide you one of the most detailed and easily understandable regional analysis of the global Enterprise External Storage market.

Enterprise External Storage Market Segment by Type:

, All Flash Array(AFA), Hybrid Flash Array(HFA)

Enterprise External Storage Market Segment by Application:

SME, Large Enterprise

Table of Content

1 Enterprise External Storage Market Overview

1.1 Enterprise External Storage Product Overview

1.2 Enterprise External Storage Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 All Flash Array(AFA)

1.2.2 Hybrid Flash Array(HFA)

1.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Enterprise External Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Enterprise External Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Enterprise External Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Enterprise External Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Enterprise External Storage Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Enterprise External Storage Industry

1.5.1.1 Enterprise External Storage Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Enterprise External Storage Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Enterprise External Storage Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Enterprise External Storage Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Enterprise External Storage Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Enterprise External Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Enterprise External Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Enterprise External Storage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Enterprise External Storage Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Enterprise External Storage Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Enterprise External Storage as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Enterprise External Storage Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Enterprise External Storage Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Enterprise External Storage Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Enterprise External Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Enterprise External Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Enterprise External Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Enterprise External Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Enterprise External Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Enterprise External Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Enterprise External Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Enterprise External Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Enterprise External Storage by Application

4.1 Enterprise External Storage Segment by Application

4.1.1 SME

4.1.2 Large Enterprise

4.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Enterprise External Storage Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Enterprise External Storage Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Enterprise External Storage by Application

4.5.2 Europe Enterprise External Storage by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Enterprise External Storage by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Enterprise External Storage by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage by Application 5 North America Enterprise External Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Enterprise External Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Enterprise External Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Enterprise External Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Enterprise External Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Enterprise External Storage Business

10.1 Dell EMC

10.1.1 Dell EMC Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dell EMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dell EMC Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dell EMC Enterprise External Storage Products Offered

10.1.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

10.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

10.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Dell EMC Enterprise External Storage Products Offered

10.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

10.3 NetApp

10.3.1 NetApp Corporation Information

10.3.2 NetApp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 NetApp Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 NetApp Enterprise External Storage Products Offered

10.3.5 NetApp Recent Development

10.4 IBM

10.4.1 IBM Corporation Information

10.4.2 IBM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 IBM Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 IBM Enterprise External Storage Products Offered

10.4.5 IBM Recent Development

10.5 Hitach

10.5.1 Hitach Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hitach Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hitach Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hitach Enterprise External Storage Products Offered

10.5.5 Hitach Recent Development

10.6 Huawei

10.6.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Huawei Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Huawei Enterprise External Storage Products Offered

10.6.5 Huawei Recent Development

10.7 New H3C

10.7.1 New H3C Corporation Information

10.7.2 New H3C Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 New H3C Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 New H3C Enterprise External Storage Products Offered

10.7.5 New H3C Recent Development

10.8 Toshiba

10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Toshiba Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Toshiba Enterprise External Storage Products Offered

10.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.9 Pure Storage

10.9.1 Pure Storage Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pure Storage Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Pure Storage Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pure Storage Enterprise External Storage Products Offered

10.9.5 Pure Storage Recent Development

10.10 Macrosan

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Enterprise External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Macrosan Enterprise External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Macrosan Recent Development 11 Enterprise External Storage Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Enterprise External Storage Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Enterprise External Storage Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

