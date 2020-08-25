LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global and United States A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service market include:

MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Silverstreet BV, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo., Tyntec, SITO Mobile, OpenMarket Inc., Genesys Telecommunications, 3Cinteractive, Vibes Media, Beepsend, Soprano, Accrete, FortyTwo Telecom AB, ClearSky, Ogangi Corporation, AMD Telecom S.A

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Segment By Type:

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service

Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Segment By Application:

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 CRM

1.2.3 Promotions

1.2.4 Pushed Content

1.2.5 Interactive

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Entertainment

1.3.4 Tourism

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Marketing

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Media

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Revenue

3.4 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Area Served

3.6 Key Players A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 MBlox

11.1.1 MBlox Company Details

11.1.2 MBlox Business Overview

11.1.3 MBlox A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

11.1.4 MBlox Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 MBlox Recent Development

11.2 CLX Communications

11.2.1 CLX Communications Company Details

11.2.2 CLX Communications Business Overview

11.2.3 CLX Communications A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

11.2.4 CLX Communications Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 CLX Communications Recent Development

11.3 Infobip

11.3.1 Infobip Company Details

11.3.2 Infobip Business Overview

11.3.3 Infobip A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

11.3.4 Infobip Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Infobip Recent Development

11.4 Tanla Solutions

11.4.1 Tanla Solutions Company Details

11.4.2 Tanla Solutions Business Overview

11.4.3 Tanla Solutions A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

11.4.4 Tanla Solutions Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Tanla Solutions Recent Development

11.5 SAP Mobile Services

11.5.1 SAP Mobile Services Company Details

11.5.2 SAP Mobile Services Business Overview

11.5.3 SAP Mobile Services A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

11.5.4 SAP Mobile Services Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 SAP Mobile Services Recent Development

11.6 Silverstreet BV

11.6.1 Silverstreet BV Company Details

11.6.2 Silverstreet BV Business Overview

11.6.3 Silverstreet BV A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

11.6.4 Silverstreet BV Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Silverstreet BV Recent Development

11.7 Syniverse Technologies

11.7.1 Syniverse Technologies Company Details

11.7.2 Syniverse Technologies Business Overview

11.7.3 Syniverse Technologies A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

11.7.4 Syniverse Technologies Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Syniverse Technologies Recent Development

11.8 Nexmo.

11.8.1 Nexmo. Company Details

11.8.2 Nexmo. Business Overview

11.8.3 Nexmo. A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

11.8.4 Nexmo. Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Nexmo. Recent Development

11.9 Tyntec

11.9.1 Tyntec Company Details

11.9.2 Tyntec Business Overview

11.9.3 Tyntec A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

11.9.4 Tyntec Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Tyntec Recent Development

11.10 SITO Mobile

11.10.1 SITO Mobile Company Details

11.10.2 SITO Mobile Business Overview

11.10.3 SITO Mobile A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

11.10.4 SITO Mobile Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 SITO Mobile Recent Development

11.11 OpenMarket Inc.

10.11.1 OpenMarket Inc. Company Details

10.11.2 OpenMarket Inc. Business Overview

10.11.3 OpenMarket Inc. A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

10.11.4 OpenMarket Inc. Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 OpenMarket Inc. Recent Development

11.12 Genesys Telecommunications

10.12.1 Genesys Telecommunications Company Details

10.12.2 Genesys Telecommunications Business Overview

10.12.3 Genesys Telecommunications A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

10.12.4 Genesys Telecommunications Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Genesys Telecommunications Recent Development

11.13 3Cinteractive

10.13.1 3Cinteractive Company Details

10.13.2 3Cinteractive Business Overview

10.13.3 3Cinteractive A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

10.13.4 3Cinteractive Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 3Cinteractive Recent Development

11.14 Vibes Media

10.14.1 Vibes Media Company Details

10.14.2 Vibes Media Business Overview

10.14.3 Vibes Media A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

10.14.4 Vibes Media Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Vibes Media Recent Development

11.15 Beepsend

10.15.1 Beepsend Company Details

10.15.2 Beepsend Business Overview

10.15.3 Beepsend A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

10.15.4 Beepsend Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Beepsend Recent Development

11.16 Soprano

10.16.1 Soprano Company Details

10.16.2 Soprano Business Overview

10.16.3 Soprano A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

10.16.4 Soprano Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Soprano Recent Development

11.17 Accrete

10.17.1 Accrete Company Details

10.17.2 Accrete Business Overview

10.17.3 Accrete A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

10.17.4 Accrete Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Accrete Recent Development

11.18 FortyTwo Telecom AB

10.18.1 FortyTwo Telecom AB Company Details

10.18.2 FortyTwo Telecom AB Business Overview

10.18.3 FortyTwo Telecom AB A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

10.18.4 FortyTwo Telecom AB Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 FortyTwo Telecom AB Recent Development

11.19 ClearSky

10.19.1 ClearSky Company Details

10.19.2 ClearSky Business Overview

10.19.3 ClearSky A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

10.19.4 ClearSky Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 ClearSky Recent Development

11.20 Ogangi Corporation

10.20.1 Ogangi Corporation Company Details

10.20.2 Ogangi Corporation Business Overview

10.20.3 Ogangi Corporation A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

10.20.4 Ogangi Corporation Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Ogangi Corporation Recent Development

11.21 AMD Telecom S.A

10.21.1 AMD Telecom S.A Company Details

10.21.2 AMD Telecom S.A Business Overview

10.21.3 AMD Telecom S.A A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Introduction

10.21.4 AMD Telecom S.A Revenue in A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging Service Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 AMD Telecom S.A Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

