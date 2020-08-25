Recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AnkeBio Co., Ltd, EMD Serono, Inc., Ferring B.V., Ipsen Pharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation, Merck KGaA, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Drivers:

Development in recombinant human growth hormone drugs is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing cases of pituitary dysfunction cases, rising off- label usage of human growth hormone, increasing R&D investment in recombinant human growth hormone and availability of artificial growth hormone are some of the factors which will drive the recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rhGH) Market Scope and Market Size

Recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) market is segmented of the basis of application, route of administration and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of application, the recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) market is segmented into growth hormone deficiency, turner syndrome, idiopathic short stature, prader willi syndrome, and others.

Based on route of administration, the recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) market is segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous and oral.

The distribution channel segment of the recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) market is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics and other pharmacy.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global recombinant human growth hormone Market Landscape

Part 04: Global recombinant human growth hormone Market Sizing

Part 05: Global recombinant human growth hormone Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

