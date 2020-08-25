AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Baby Monitor’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korean)

Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada)

Angelcare Monitors Inc. (Canada)

LOREX Technology Inc. (Canada)

VTech Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Summer Infant Inc. (United States)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands)

Nest Lab. Inc. (United States)

Withings Inc. (United States)

Baby monitor is type of system that assist parents to remotely track the movements and other activities of the baby. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter & microphone, which enables a two-way communication between the parent and the baby. Baby video monitor is an advanced version of baby monitor, which allows parents to see & monitor babyâ€™s movements. Additionally, baby monitors with movement trackers and pre-installed lullabies, are also available in the market, to cater to the varying needs of the parents.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Audio Monitors, Video Monitors), Application (Home, Hospital, Others), Mode of connection (Wired, Wireless)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growth in online retailing for such products

Technological advancement in baby monitoring devices

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing demand due to safety concerns related to child

Increment in count of working parents

Challenges that Market May Face:Decreasing birth rate due to government regulation

Consciousness to be completely dependent on such devices

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Baby Monitor Market Size

2.2 Baby Monitor Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Baby Monitor Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Baby Monitor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Baby Monitor Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Baby Monitor Market by Product

4.1 Global Baby Monitor Sales by Product

4.2 Global Baby Monitor Revenue by Product

4.3 Global Baby Monitor Price by Product

5 Baby Monitor Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Baby Monitor by End User

