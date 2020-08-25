AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘3-D Mammography’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

A 3D mammogram also is known as breast tomosynthesis is a process of imaging test which combines a multiple set of breast X-rays so as to create a three-dimensional image of the breast. A 3D mammogram is mainly used for the purpose of looking for breast cancer in the people who have shown no signs or symptoms. This can also be used for investigating the reason behind breast problems, like breast mass, nipple discharge, and pain. While being used for breast cancer screening, 3D mammogram machines create 3D images and also standard 2D mammogram images. Studies have shown that combining the 3D mammograms with those of the standard mammograms reduces the need for any sort of additional imaging and hence slightly increases the number of cancers detected during the screening process. However, still more study is required for understanding whether the 3D mammograms can reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer more than that of a standard mammogram alone. This 3D mammogram is becoming more public, but still, it is not accessible at all of the medical facilities to date.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Screening, Diagnostics), Application (Diagnostic Purpose, Treatments of Cancer), End-User (Hospitals, Surgical Clinics, & Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Breast Care Centers, Researchers & Academia, Others), Technique (FFDM (Full-Field Digital Mammography), Ultrasound, MR, CR, Others), Modality (Multimodality Mammography Workstations, Mammography (X-ray) workstations)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Adoption of New Generation 3D Mammography Equipment Such as Affirm Prone Biopsy System

Growth Drivers in Limelight Increasing Awareness About Breast Screening Among People Globally

Majorly increasing Breast Cancer and Rising Aging Population

Challenges that Market May Face:Prerequisite of Skilled Workforce for operating the 3-D Mammography System

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global 3-D Mammography Market Size

2.2 3-D Mammography Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global 3-D Mammography Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global 3-D Mammography Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in 3-D Mammography Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 3-D Mammography Market by Product

4.1 Global 3-D Mammography Sales by Product

4.2 Global 3-D Mammography Revenue by Product

4.3 Global 3-D Mammography Price by Product

5 3-D Mammography Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 3-D Mammography by End User

