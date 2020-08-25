AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Precision Medicine’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Precision Medicine is refer to customization of medical treatment by genetic understanding of the patients. It is use to analyze cause of disease at molecular level. New technologies in precision medicine market like genome sequencing, targeted sequencing and continuous research and development owing to increasing number of cancer and rare diseases growing the market. In addition development in personalized treatment, cost- effective therapies are projected to drive the sales potentially over forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services, Others), Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Others), End User (Diagnostic Tool companies, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Healthcare, IT/Big Data Companies), Technology (Genomics, Transcriptomics, Epigenomics), Sequencing (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing, Chain Termination Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growing cost-effective genomic and molecular biology testing techniques

Growth Drivers in LimelightGrowing incidence of cancer and rare diseases

Increasing Use of Big Data in Healthcare

Rising Demand of Personalized Treatment

Challenges that Market May Face:Intense Competition among the vendors

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

