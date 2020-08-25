AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Flexible Display’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Universal Display Corporation (United States)

Atmel Corporation (United States)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Dupont Display (United States)

LG display (South Korea)

Nokia (Finland)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Corning Incorporated (United States)

Flexible Display are flexible in nature. Flexible displays like OLEDs, flex pads etc. are emerging display technologies that enables beautiful and efficient displays and lighting panels. Thin OLEDs are already being used in many mobile devices and TVs, and the next generation of these panels will be flexible and bendable and Flex pad is an interactive system which is highly flexible and deformable. A flexible OLED is created on a flexible substrate which can be either plastic, metal or flexible glass. The plastic and metal panels will be light, thin and very durable and are virtually shatter-proof.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Wearable Electronics, Mobile Phone Displays, Tablet and Notebook Displays, TV Panels, Others (PC Monitor, E-reader)), Substrate (Plastic Foils, Metal Foils, Flexible Glass), Technology (OLEDs, LCDs, LEDs, EPD), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growing Popularity of Flexible Displays in Digital Applications

Rising Acceptance of Flexibility in Holographic Displays

Growth Drivers in LimelightGrowing Demand for Consumer Electronics

High Implementation in Entertainment and Gaming

Challenges that Market May Face:High Costs of Flexible Displays

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Flexible Display Market Size

2.2 Flexible Display Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Flexible Display Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Flexible Display Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Flexible Display Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Flexible Display Market by Product

4.1 Global Flexible Display Sales by Product

4.2 Global Flexible Display Revenue by Product

4.3 Global Flexible Display Price by Product

5 Flexible Display Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Flexible Display by End User

